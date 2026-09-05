Bundesliga - Game Week 2 5 Sept 2026 - 12:30 VELTINS-Arena

Today's game between Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 17:30.

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Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bayern Munich travel to the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen on Saturday to face Schalke 04 in Matchday 2 of the Bundesliga. Vincent Kompany's side arrive as the clear favourites, sitting top of the table and already in formidable early-season form.

Schalke return to the Bundesliga this season after promotion, but their first top-flight outing ended in a 3-0 defeat at home to Augsburg. Head coach Miron Muslic faces the unenviable task of halting a Bayern side that has looked ruthless since pre-season.

Bayern opened their Bundesliga campaign with a 5-1 demolition of VfB Stuttgart and followed that up with a 4-1 DFB-Pokal win at VfL Osnabrück on Tuesday. Harry Kane scored twice in that cup tie, and the England striker will be eager to add to his tally at Schalke's expense.

Kane is closing in on 150 goals in Bayern colours. He has scored in seven consecutive DFB-Pokal appearances, matching a record previously held only by Gerd Müller and Thomas Müller, and the pressure is on him to keep that run going in all competitions.

For Schalke, the return of top-flight football brings with it the reality of facing Germany's dominant force in just the second week of the season. New loan signing Hwang Hee-chan, who joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal completed just 35 seconds before the transfer deadline, could be in line for his debut.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich, including TV channel, live stream information and kick-off time.

How to watch Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Schalke head coach Miron Muslic is without Bryan Lasme, Adrian Gantenbein, and Kenan Karaman through injury. Ron Schallenberg is suspended and will play no part in the fixture. The projected XI features Loris Karius in goal, with Chukwubuike Adamu and Moussa Sylla leading the attack.

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany is dealing with a notable injury list of his own. Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Tarek Buchmann, and David Santos Daiber are all sidelined. There are no suspensions for the visitors. Manuel Neuer starts in goal, with Harry Kane leading the line in the projected XI alongside Michael Olise and Luis Diaz.

Form

Schalke's last five results make for difficult reading: two wins and three losses, with eight goals scored and nine conceded. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Bundesliga defeat to Augsburg on 30 August. The only competitive win in that run came in the DFB-Pokal, a 5-2 victory over Hallescher FC on 24 August. The other two wins came in pre-season friendlies.

Bayern's form is in stark contrast. Kompany's side have won all five of their last matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding just seven. Their most recent result was a 4-1 DFB-Pokal win at Osnabrück on 2 September. They also beat Stuttgart 5-1 in their Bundesliga opener and defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Super Cup. Bayern have not lost since a pre-season friendly against FC Heidenheim, which they still won 4-2.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 6-0 Bayern victory at the Allianz Arena on 13 May 2023 in the Bundesliga. Across the last five encounters, Bayern have won all five, scoring 21 goals and conceding none. The previous four meetings all ended in away wins for Bayern, including an 8-0 thrashing in Munich in September 2020.

Standings

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich sit top of the table after Matchday 1, while Schalke 04 are in 17th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: