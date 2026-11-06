How to watch SC Aubagne Air Bel vs Amiens with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 08:45

SC Aubagne Air Bel host Amiens in Ligue 3, with the southern side looking to arrest a difficult run of form against a visiting team that has shown considerably more consistency in recent weeks.

Aubagne sit 17th in the Ligue 3 table and have struggled badly for results. They have lost four of their last five league matches, conceding freely and failing to build any momentum at home or away.

Amiens arrive in a far more settled state. The northern club sit eighth in the division and have gone unbeaten in their last three Ligue 3 outings, picking up wins and draws in a sequence that suggests a team finding its rhythm.

The contrast in form between these two sides could not be starker. Aubagne have been unable to keep opponents out, while Amiens have demonstrated a degree of defensive solidity and attacking output that gives them confidence heading into this fixture.

For Aubagne, this is a match they need. A home crowd and the prospect of three points against a mid-table side represents one of their clearer opportunities to climb away from the relegation places.

Amiens will not take the trip lightly, though. Away form has been a feature of their recent run, and they will look to extend their unbeaten stretch in a competition where every point matters in a congested table.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 3 fixture, including kick-off time and live stream information, read on.

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