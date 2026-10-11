Serie A - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

Today's game between Sassuolo and AC Milan will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Gemini

Sassuolo vs AC Milan will be broadcast live on DAZN. Subscribers can watch live via the DAZN platform.





AC Milan return to Serie A action at the Stadio Mapei in Reggio Emilia on Sunday, where they face Sassuolo in a sixth-round fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

Ruben Amorim's side arrive unbeaten in the Italian top flight, with a 3-0 win over Lecce the last time they took the field in Serie A. Milan head into the weekend sitting fifth in the table, in a promising position early in the campaign.

Sassuolo sit in mid-table in tenth, but Alberto Aquilani's team are not to be dismissed on home soil. They have already beaten Juventus at the Mapei this season, and will look to add another scalp against one of Serie A's traditional powers.

The home side come into this one off the back of a 2-1 defeat at Monza, a result that will have sharpened their focus heading into Sunday's game. Berardi, their captain, is a player who has historically caused Milan problems and will be central to Sassuolo's attacking intent.

For Milan, the international break has brought both rest and concern. Alexis Saelemaekers has picked up an ankle injury that will keep him out for a significant period, forcing Amorim to reshape his attacking options. Diego Moreira and Alphadjo Cisse are among those expected to benefit from the Belgian's absence.

Christian Pulisic, who stayed at Milanello during the break and has been building sharpness without international duty, is well placed to lead Milan's attacking play. His goal against Lecce before the pause underlined his importance to Amorim's system.

Kick-off is at 18:00 local time on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sassuolo have a lengthy injury list heading into Sunday's fixture. Ismael Kone, Cristian Volpato, Yeferson Paz, Fali Cande, Jay Idzes, Daniel Boloca, Sebastian Walukiewicz, and Edoardo Pieragnolo are all sidelined. Aquilani is expected to line up with Arijanet Muric in goal, a back four of Cinquegrano, Caleta-Car, Leysen, and Doig, Bakola, Matic, and Thorstvedt in midfield, and Berardi, Esposito, and Lauriente leading the attack.

Milan travel without Warren Bondo, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Pervis Estupinan through injury, with no suspensions recorded. Amorim's projected XI features Maignan in goal, a defensive line of Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic, and Bartesaghi, Musah and Rabiot in central midfield, and Chukwueze, Pulisic, and Moreira supporting lone striker Goncalo Ramos.

Form

Sassuolo have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Monza in Serie A, though they did beat Juventus 3-2 in the previous league fixture. The neroverde also drew 2-2 with Bologna and won a Coppa Italia tie against Frosinone, giving them a total of nine goals scored and eight conceded across the five matches.

Milan's last five results show two wins, two draws, and one defeat. The most recent was the 3-0 Serie A victory over Lecce, which followed a 0-2 Europa League loss to Benfica. Earlier in the run, Milan drew 2-2 with Lazio and 1-1 with Juventus in the league, and opened with a 2-0 win over Venezia. Across those five games, Milan scored eight goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Serie A on 3 May 2026, when Sassuolo won 2-0 at the Mapei Stadium. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at San Siro in December 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, which include Serie A matches and a Coppa Italia tie, Sassuolo have won once, Milan have won twice, and two matches have ended level, with a combined total of 19 goals scored across all five games.

Standings

In Serie A, Sassuolo currently sit in tenth place, while AC Milan are fifth. The gap between the sides in the table gives this fixture a clear edge for Milan, who will want to maintain their push toward the upper reaches of the division, while Sassuolo look to climb away from mid-table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: