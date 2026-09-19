Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 16:25 Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers host the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 9.25pm (BST) on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins Team News

While the Dolphins travel to Levi's Stadium shorthanded on defense with two players ruled out, the 49ers are navigating offensive depth setbacks after a physically punishing season opener in Australia.

San Francisco 49ers Team News

De'Zhaun Stribling (WR) (OUT) : The rookie wide receiver underwent ankle surgery following Week 1 and is expected to miss 10 weeks. The team promoted KhaDarel Hodge to the active roster to fill the gap.

Jake Tonges (TE) (OUT) : Placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a severe MCL knee injury against the Rams. San Francisco signed veteran tight end Jack Stoll to the practice squad and elevated Brayden Willis for backup depth behind George Kittle.

Kaelon Black (RB) (Questionable) : The breakout rookie back suffered a mid-week groin injury. If he cannot play, Christian McCaffrey will carry an even larger burden out of the backfield.

Eddy Piñeiro (K) (Questionable) : Missed practice all week due to an illness. The 49ers are preparing contingency plans to sign a temporary kicker if he cannot go by Sunday.

Cleared to Play : Nick Bosa (DL) (knee/rest), TE George Kittle (Achilles), DL Keion White (back), LB Dre Greenlaw (rest), T Trent Williams (rest), and RB Christian McCaffrey (rest) all practiced fully on Friday and carry no injury designations.

Miami Dolphins Team News

The Dolphins stayed on the West Coast to practice in Napa, California, between weeks 1 and 2, but they left the training ground thin at linebacker and edge rusher.

Chop Robinson (EDGE) (OUT) : The standout pass rusher is in concussion protocol following an injury in Wednesday's practice. Josh Uche and Malik Herring are expected to see increased workloads in his place.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ILB) (OUT) : Sidelined for the weekend after failing to practice due to a hamstring injury.

Tucker Addington (LS) (Questionable) : Struggling with a shoulder injury sustained in Week 1, though he managed to play through it initially.

Malik Willis (QB) (Cleared) : Dealt with a minor toe injury early in the week but practiced fully and will start under center. He will look to build on his connection with rookie receiver Caleb Douglas, who logged 94 yards in the opener.



