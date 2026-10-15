Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Red Bull Arena

Today's game between Salzburg and AC Milan will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Gemini

Salzburg vs AC Milan is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





AC Milan travel to the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg for a Europa League fixture that carries real urgency for Ruben Amorim's side.

Milan arrive in Austria sitting 29th in the Europa League standings, a position that leaves little room for dropped points if they are to remain in contention for the knockout rounds.

Amorim has spoken openly about the weight of expectation at a club of Milan's scale and how his high-pressure stint at Manchester United shaped him for this role. That mental foundation faces a stern test on the road in European competition.

Christian Pulisic remains central to Milan's attacking play. The American trained throughout the recent international break and will be expected to provide the directness and creativity needed to break down a compact Salzburg defensive shape.

Salzburg, managed by Danny Roehl, sit 14th in the Europa League table and will look to use home advantage at the Red Bull Arena to their benefit. Their domestic form has been inconsistent, but they have shown they can produce results on the European stage.

Milan head into this fixture off the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw at Sassuolo in Serie A, a game in which they controlled possession but were pegged back after conceding from a corner. Luka Modric, introduced at half-time in that match, assisted Milan's goal and adds craft and experience in midfield for this trip to Austria.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan live.

How to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Salzburg are managed by Danny Roehl, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad news becomes clearer.

Runen Amorim takes charge of AC Milan for this fixture, but no confirmed team news, injuries, or suspensions have been provided at this stage. Further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Salzburg have recorded one win, two draws, and one loss across their last five competitive matches, with a friendly defeat also included in that run. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Grazer AK in the Austrian Bundesliga. Their standout performance in this period was a 3-0 win over Sturm Graz, and they also picked up a Europa League victory away at Levski Sofia. Across the five matches, Salzburg scored five goals and conceded three.

AC Milan have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo in Serie A, following a 3-0 league win over Lecce. Their only defeat in this period came against Benfica in the Europa League, a 2-0 loss. Milan scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice, both times in the Champions League group stage in 2022. Milan won the most recent encounter 4-0 at home in November of that year, having drawn 1-1 in Salzburg the previous September. Across both meetings, Milan have scored five goals to Salzburg's one.

Standings

In the Europa League, Salzburg currently sit 14th while AC Milan are placed 29th. Both clubs need points to improve their positions and secure progress in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Salzburg vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: