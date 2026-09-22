EFL Trophy - Game Week 1 22 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Peninsula Stadium

Today's game between Salford City and Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 22 Sept 2026, 19:00.

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Salford City vs Sheffield Wednesday is available to watch live on Sky Sports+. You can stream the match online through the Sky Sports platform using the link below.

Salford City host Sheffield Wednesday at Peninsula Stadium in a Northern Group A fixture of the EFL Trophy. Both clubs arrive at this midweek cup tie carrying contrasting league campaigns, and the gap between their divisions adds an extra layer of interest to the contest.

Salford have been building momentum in League Two. Three wins from their last five matches show a side that is finding consistency, and home form at Peninsula Stadium will be a factor they look to lean on.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this fixture from League One, where they have gone unbeaten in their last four outings. Two draws and two wins suggest a team that is difficult to beat, even if goals have occasionally been hard to come by.

For Salford, the EFL Trophy offers a chance to extend their winning habit against opponents from a higher division. A strong showing here would carry real confidence into their league schedule.

Wednesday, meanwhile, will want to use this fixture for squad depth and rhythm. Games like this can be valuable for players on the fringes of the first team looking to make a case for more regular involvement.

Both sides sit in the top half of the Northern Group A standings, meaning this match has genuine implications for progression in the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Salford City vs Sheffield Wednesday.

How to watch Salford City vs Sheffield Wednesday with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Salford City has not been released ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and lineup details will be added closer to kick-off.

Sheffield Wednesday have also yet to confirm their squad for the trip to Salford. No coach, injury, or suspension data has been provided at this stage, and updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Salford City head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches in League Two. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Swindon Town, and they also beat Port Vale by the same scoreline earlier in the run. A 3-3 draw with Rotherham United is the standout result for goals, with Salford scoring seven and conceding five across the five games.

Sheffield Wednesday have gone three wins and two draws from their last five League One fixtures, remaining unbeaten across that stretch. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Stockport County, following a goalless draw with Wigan Athletic the week before. The standout result in the run was a 7-2 win over Bromley, and Wednesday have scored ten goals while keeping two clean sheets across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Salford City and Sheffield Wednesday has been provided for this fixture.

Standings

Northern Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Accrington Stanley ACC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Salford City SAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Sheffield Wednesday SHW 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sunderland Academy SAC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qualification to next stage

In Northern Group A of the EFL Trophy, Salford City currently sit second and Sheffield Wednesday third. Both clubs are well placed to push for qualification from the group, which means this match carries real weight for both sides' chances of advancing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Salford City vs Sheffield Wednesday today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: