League Two - Game Week 4 1 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Peninsula Stadium

Today's game between Salford City and Newport County will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Salford City vs Newport County will be broadcast live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Salford City host Newport County at the Peninsula Stadium in a League Two fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this early stage of the season.

Peter Cklamovski's side come into this game in poor form, having lost their last three League Two matches. A run like that so early in the campaign will be causing concern in the Salford dugout.

Newport County arrive under Hayden Mullins having shown more resilience, though their results have been mixed. A 5-3 defeat to Bristol Rovers last time out in the league was a setback, but their 3-0 win over Rochdale earlier in August showed they can perform.

The table tells a stark story heading into this one. Salford sit second from bottom in League Two, while Newport occupy a mid-table position in 11th. For the hosts, three points are not just desirable — they are close to necessary.

For Newport, a positive result on the road would consolidate their position and put distance between themselves and the bottom half of the division.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this League Two clash.

How to watch Salford City vs Newport County with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Peter Cklamovski has not had any injuries or suspensions confirmed ahead of this fixture for Salford City. No probable lineup has been released at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Hayden Mullins is similarly without confirmed absentees for Newport County. No projected XI has been provided, and squad news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Salford City have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, with that sole victory coming in a pre-season friendly against Dundee United. In League Two, they have lost all three games, conceding five and scoring twice. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town on August 29, and they also lost 1-0 to Chesterfield and 3-1 to Barnet in the two fixtures before that.

Newport County have a mixed picture across their last five. They beat Rochdale 3-0 in League Two on August 15, but followed that with a 5-3 loss at Bristol Rovers. Their most recent match ended 2-2 at Tranmere Rovers. Across their last five games, Newport have scored nine goals but conceded 14, pointing to an open and at times vulnerable defensive record.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Newport County won 3-1 at the Peninsula Stadium in League Two. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Newport have the better record with three wins to Salford's two, with one draw. Salford's last victory in the series came in August 2025, a 1-0 win at Newport.

Standings

In League Two, Salford City currently sit 23rd while Newport County are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Salford City vs Newport County today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: