League Two - Playoff Peninsula Stadium

Today's game between Salford City and Grimsby will kick-off at 15 May 2026, 19:15.

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The TV channel and live stream details for Salford City vs Grimsby are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch the match, a VPN can allow you to access your usual streaming service from overseas. Connect to a server in the UK and stream as you normally would.

Salford City host Grimsby at the Peninsula Stadium in a League Two fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

Salford come into this game sitting fourth in the table, and their recent form suggests a side that has found a productive rhythm. Three wins from their last five matches, including a victory over Grimsby just days ago, points to a team building confidence at the right moment.

Grimsby arrive in Salford sitting seventh, still within reach of the positions above them. They showed considerable quality in their 4-0 win over Swindon and have won three of their last five, though that defeat to Salford will be fresh in the memory.

The two clubs have met frequently in recent months, and the head-to-head record makes this a genuinely competitive series. Grimsby won the earlier home meeting 3-1 back in March, which gives this return fixture an added edge.

With both teams in contention and the gap between them in the standings tight enough to matter, there is plenty riding on the outcome. Read on for all the information you need to watch the game live.

How to watch Salford City vs Grimsby with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Salford City at this stage. There are no listed injuries or suspensions, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Grimsby are similarly without confirmed team news ahead of the trip to Salford. No injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup details are currently available. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Salford City have put together a solid run of results, recording three wins and two draws from their last five League Two matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Grimsby on May 10, and they also claimed a 1-2 win at Oldham earlier in the run. The two draws, both goalless, came against Crawley and Gillingham. Salford have scored six goals across those five matches while keeping two clean sheets, a record that reflects a team managing games effectively.

Grimsby have also been in reasonable form, winning three of their last five. The standout result was a commanding 4-0 win over Swindon on April 25, and they followed that with a 1-2 victory at Cambridge. A 1-1 draw at Tranmere and the 1-2 loss to Salford on May 10 are the blemishes on an otherwise productive stretch. Grimsby have scored ten goals in their last five matches, though that Salford defeat shows they can be vulnerable on the road.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-2 win for Salford City at Grimsby's ground on May 10, 2026. Across the last five encounters in League Two, Grimsby have won three times and Salford twice, with the home side in each fixture often holding the advantage. Grimsby's 3-1 win over Salford in March 2026 was their most convincing result in the series, while Salford's wins have tended to come on Grimsby's turf.

Standings

In League Two, Salford City sit fourth while Grimsby are seventh, meaning both clubs are operating in the upper half of the division with aspirations of finishing as high as possible before the season concludes.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Salford City vs Grimsby today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: