Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

Today's game between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague will kick off at 17:45.

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TV channel and live stream options for Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague are listed below.

Sabah FK host Slavia Prague at the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu in a Champions League fixture that both clubs need to win. Neither side has taken a point in Europe this season, and the pressure of that shared position gives this match a sharp, competitive edge.

Sabah come in under coach Valdas Dambrauskas, who has built a solid domestic unit in Azerbaijan. Their European campaign, though, has been difficult. A 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in their opening Champions League match left them at the foot of the standings, and a response is overdue.

Slavia Prague arrive with Jindrich Trpisovsky in charge of a side that has looked sharp in the Czech First League. Their Champions League start was disappointing, a 3-2 loss to Lens, but their domestic confidence is intact and they carry genuine quality into this fixture.

For Sabah, this is a chance to show that the Manchester United result was an outlier rather than a measure of their ceiling. Three wins in their last four league outings suggest there is form to build on at home.

Slavia have won four of their last five matches across all competitions and will see this as a fixture they are expected to take something from. The Czech side have the experience and depth to control games at this level, injuries aside.

Both clubs are chasing their first Champions League points of the season. The side that wins here moves off the bottom of the table and keeps their European ambitions alive. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match live.

How to watch Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Sabah FK have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with FK Neftchi in the Premier League, while a 5-0 win over Zira earlier in the run showed their attacking potential in domestic football. Their only defeat came against Manchester United in the Champions League, a 4-0 loss. Across the five matches, Sabah have scored nine goals and conceded four.

Slavia Prague have won four of their last five, with their only setback a 3-2 Champions League defeat to Lens. They beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the First League and put five past FK Varnsdorf in a cup fixture, with their most recent result a 1-0 win away at FC Zlin. The Prague side have scored nine goals and conceded four across the five matches and have not lost in domestic competition during this stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague are recorded in the available data. This fixture has no head-to-head history to draw on.

Standings

In the Champions League table, both sides are in the bottom half of the standings, with Slavia Prague sitting in a stronger position than Sabah FK. A win for either club would represent a meaningful move up the table at a point in the campaign when every point counts.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: