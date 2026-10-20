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Champions League
team-logoSabah FK
Baku Olimpiya Stadionu
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
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How to watch today's Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund
Sabah FK
Borussia Dortmund
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

Today's game between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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TV channel and live stream options for Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund are listed below.

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TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports 2

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Borussia Dortmund travel to the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu to face Sabah FK in the Champions League, with Niko Kovac's side looking to arrest a run of inconsistent European results.

Dortmund arrive in Azerbaijan carrying the weight of a 1-0 defeat to Bodø/Glimt in their previous Champions League outing. Kovac was blunt in his assessment after that loss in Norway, stating plainly that his team had not performed with the passion or intensity required to win.

The domestic picture is more encouraging. BVB sit second in the Bundesliga, though they were held to a goalless draw at Union Berlin in their most recent league fixture. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel described the result as frustrating and painful, pointing to a lack of quality in the final third.

The Union Berlin stalemate had its share of drama. Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri was mistakenly shown a red card by referee Daniel Schlager after just 18 seconds before the decision was immediately downgraded to a yellow. Despite dominating possession at 62.6 percent and attempting 570 passes, Dortmund managed only two shots on target across the ninety minutes.

Sabah FK arrive in decent form. Valdas Dambrauskas's side beat Slavia Prague 2-0 in their previous Champions League match and have been consistent in domestic competition, winning four of their last five competitive games.

In the Champions League table, Dortmund sit 18th while Sabah FK are placed 22nd, giving this fixture added urgency for both sides seeking to climb the standings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund live.

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How to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB
page.match.formation.title
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
3-4-2-1
S. PokatilovS. PokatilovA. McCarthyA. McCarthyA. ZedadkaA. ZedadkaT. PuchaczT. PuchaczS. SolvetS. Solvetteam-logoD. QueirozV. SimicV. SimicU. RakhmonalievU. RakhmonalievK. ParrisK. ParrisI. LepinjicaI. LepinjicaJ. MickelsJ. MickelsG. KobelG. KobelJ. GadouJ. GadouN. SchlotterbeckN. SchlotterbeckW. AntonW. AntonJ. RyersonJ. RyersonD. SvenssonD. SvenssonF. SilvaF. SilvaF. NmechaF. NmechaJ. VeermanJ. VeermanM. BeierM. BeierS. GuirassyS. Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
4-2-3-1
Sabah FK

Starting XI

Borussia Dortmund

Manager

  • V. Dambrauskas
  • N. Kovac

Sabah FK coach Valdas Dambrauskas is expected to name a side featuring Stas Pokatilov in goal, with a projected XI that includes Aden McCarthy, Akim Zedadka, Tymoteusz Puchacz, and Steve Solvet in defence. Du Queiroz, Veljko Simic, and Umarali Rakhmonaliev are expected to line up in midfield, with Kaheem Parris, Ivan Lepinjica, and Joy-Lance Mickels providing the attacking threat. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

For Borussia Dortmund, Niko Kovac is projected to start Gregor Kobel in goal, with a back four of Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini, and Daniel Svensson. Joey Veerman, Konstantinos Karetsas, and Jobe Bellingham are expected in midfield, with Maximilian Beier, Samuele Inacio, and Fabio Silva leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

SAB

SAB - Form

SHA
W0-3
IMI
W3-1
NEF
D0-0
SLP
W2-0
FKQ
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BVB

BVB - Form

SCP
W3-0
VFB
W0-1
SVW
D2-2
BOD
L1-0
FCU
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Sabah FK come into this fixture in strong form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 victory over FK Qabala in the Premier League, and they also beat Slavia Prague 2-0 in the Champions League earlier this month. The one blemish in that run was a 0-0 draw with FK Neftchi. Across those five games, Sabah scored eight goals and conceded just one.

Borussia Dortmund's last five competitive results show two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was the 0-0 draw at Union Berlin, which followed a 1-0 loss to Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League. Dortmund did win 1-0 at VfB Stuttgart and beat Paderborn 3-0 earlier in the run. Over those five matches, Kovac's side scored four goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Sabah FK are currently placed 22nd while Borussia Dortmund sit in 18th position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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