Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Baku Olimpiya Stadionu

Today's game between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Gemini

TV channel and live stream options for Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund are listed below.





Borussia Dortmund travel to the Baku Olimpiya Stadionu to face Sabah FK in the Champions League, with Niko Kovac's side looking to arrest a run of inconsistent European results.

Dortmund arrive in Azerbaijan carrying the weight of a 1-0 defeat to Bodø/Glimt in their previous Champions League outing. Kovac was blunt in his assessment after that loss in Norway, stating plainly that his team had not performed with the passion or intensity required to win.

The domestic picture is more encouraging. BVB sit second in the Bundesliga, though they were held to a goalless draw at Union Berlin in their most recent league fixture. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel described the result as frustrating and painful, pointing to a lack of quality in the final third.

The Union Berlin stalemate had its share of drama. Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri was mistakenly shown a red card by referee Daniel Schlager after just 18 seconds before the decision was immediately downgraded to a yellow. Despite dominating possession at 62.6 percent and attempting 570 passes, Dortmund managed only two shots on target across the ninety minutes.

Sabah FK arrive in decent form. Valdas Dambrauskas's side beat Slavia Prague 2-0 in their previous Champions League match and have been consistent in domestic competition, winning four of their last five competitive games.

In the Champions League table, Dortmund sit 18th while Sabah FK are placed 22nd, giving this fixture added urgency for both sides seeking to climb the standings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund live.

How to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sabah FK coach Valdas Dambrauskas is expected to name a side featuring Stas Pokatilov in goal, with a projected XI that includes Aden McCarthy, Akim Zedadka, Tymoteusz Puchacz, and Steve Solvet in defence. Du Queiroz, Veljko Simic, and Umarali Rakhmonaliev are expected to line up in midfield, with Kaheem Parris, Ivan Lepinjica, and Joy-Lance Mickels providing the attacking threat. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

For Borussia Dortmund, Niko Kovac is projected to start Gregor Kobel in goal, with a back four of Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini, and Daniel Svensson. Joey Veerman, Konstantinos Karetsas, and Jobe Bellingham are expected in midfield, with Maximilian Beier, Samuele Inacio, and Fabio Silva leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Sabah FK come into this fixture in strong form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 victory over FK Qabala in the Premier League, and they also beat Slavia Prague 2-0 in the Champions League earlier this month. The one blemish in that run was a 0-0 draw with FK Neftchi. Across those five games, Sabah scored eight goals and conceded just one.

Borussia Dortmund's last five competitive results show two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was the 0-0 draw at Union Berlin, which followed a 1-0 loss to Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League. Dortmund did win 1-0 at VfB Stuttgart and beat Paderborn 3-0 earlier in the run. Over those five matches, Kovac's side scored four goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sabah FK and Borussia Dortmund.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Sabah FK are currently placed 22nd while Borussia Dortmund sit in 18th position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: