This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Rotherham vs Ipswich Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship game today

GOAL
Championship
team-logo
AESSEAL New York Stadium
team-logo
Watch on Sky Sports
Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 2023-24Getty
Rotherham UnitedIpswich TownChampionshipRotherham United vs Ipswich Town

How to watch the Championship match between Rotherham and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rotherham will take on Ipswich Town in the Championship at the New York Stadium on Tuesday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rotherham vs Ipswich kick-off time

Date:November 7, 2023
Kick-off time:8pm GMT
Venue:New York Stadium

The game between Rotherham and Ipswich will be played at the New York Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Rotherham vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rotherham team news

Rotherham will continue to be without six players due to injuries. Grant Hall, Andre Green, Tyler Blackett, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie Lindsay, and Shane Ferguson remain sidelined for the game against Ipswich on Tuesday.

Head coach Taylor is likely to stick with most of the players who started against QPR on Saturday.

Rotherham predicted XI: Johansson; Lembikisa, Morrison, Odoffin, Bramall; Cafu, Tiehi, Rathbone; Onyedinma, Hugill, Kelly

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Johansson, Phillips, Ford
Defenders:Morrison, Bramall, Bola, Revan, Peltier, Lembikisa
Midfielders:Tiehi, Odoffin, Rathbone, Cafu, Clucas, McGuckin, Onyedinma, Durose, Ayres
Forwards:Hugill, Nombe, Eaves, Kelly, Appiah

Ipswich team news

In the Ipswich camp, the squad is in excellent condition at the moment, with no reported injuries ahead of this match.

Nathan Broadhead is the leading goal scorer in the Championship this season with six goals. He is expected to play in a wide role, while Conor Chaplin may take on the center-forward position.

Ipswich predicted XI: Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Luongo, Morsy; Hutchinson, Harness, Broadhead; Chaplin

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Walton, Hladky, Slicker
Defenders:Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Davis, Clarke, Donacien
Midfielders:Ball, Taylor, Morsy, Evans, Luongo, Hutchinson, Burns, Harness
Forwards:Chaplin, Scarlett, Hirst, Ladapo, Jackson, Broadhead, Aluko

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
January 2023Ipswich 4-1 RotherhamFA Cup
April 2022Rotherham 1-0 IpswichLeague One
November 2021Ipswich 0-2 RotherhamLeague One
January 2020Rotherham 1-0 IpswichLeague One
October 2019Ipswich 0-2 RotherhamLeague One

Useful links