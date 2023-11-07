Rotherham vs Ipswich Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship game today

Rotherham will take on Ipswich Town in the Championship at the New York Stadium on Tuesday.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Rotherham vs Ipswich kick-off time
|Date:
|November 7, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8pm GMT
|Venue:
|New York Stadium
The game between Rotherham and Ipswich will be played at the New York Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.
How to watch Rotherham vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Rotherham team news
Rotherham will continue to be without six players due to injuries. Grant Hall, Andre Green, Tyler Blackett, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie Lindsay, and Shane Ferguson remain sidelined for the game against Ipswich on Tuesday.
Head coach Taylor is likely to stick with most of the players who started against QPR on Saturday.
Rotherham predicted XI: Johansson; Lembikisa, Morrison, Odoffin, Bramall; Cafu, Tiehi, Rathbone; Onyedinma, Hugill, Kelly
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Johansson, Phillips, Ford
|Defenders:
|Morrison, Bramall, Bola, Revan, Peltier, Lembikisa
|Midfielders:
|Tiehi, Odoffin, Rathbone, Cafu, Clucas, McGuckin, Onyedinma, Durose, Ayres
|Forwards:
|Hugill, Nombe, Eaves, Kelly, Appiah
Ipswich team news
In the Ipswich camp, the squad is in excellent condition at the moment, with no reported injuries ahead of this match.
Nathan Broadhead is the leading goal scorer in the Championship this season with six goals. He is expected to play in a wide role, while Conor Chaplin may take on the center-forward position.
Ipswich predicted XI: Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Luongo, Morsy; Hutchinson, Harness, Broadhead; Chaplin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Walton, Hladky, Slicker
|Defenders:
|Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Davis, Clarke, Donacien
|Midfielders:
|Ball, Taylor, Morsy, Evans, Luongo, Hutchinson, Burns, Harness
|Forwards:
|Chaplin, Scarlett, Hirst, Ladapo, Jackson, Broadhead, Aluko
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 2023
|Ipswich 4-1 Rotherham
|FA Cup
|April 2022
|Rotherham 1-0 Ipswich
|League One
|November 2021
|Ipswich 0-2 Rotherham
|League One
|January 2020
|Rotherham 1-0 Ipswich
|League One
|October 2019
|Ipswich 0-2 Rotherham
|League One