Rotherham vs Ipswich Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship game today

Rotherham vs Ipswich kick-off time

Date: November 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT Venue: New York Stadium

How to watch Rotherham vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rotherham team news

Rotherham will continue to be without six players due to injuries. Grant Hall, Andre Green, Tyler Blackett, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie Lindsay, and Shane Ferguson remain sidelined for the game against Ipswich on Tuesday.

Head coach Taylor is likely to stick with most of the players who started against QPR on Saturday.

Rotherham predicted XI: Johansson; Lembikisa, Morrison, Odoffin, Bramall; Cafu, Tiehi, Rathbone; Onyedinma, Hugill, Kelly

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johansson, Phillips, Ford Defenders: Morrison, Bramall, Bola, Revan, Peltier, Lembikisa Midfielders: Tiehi, Odoffin, Rathbone, Cafu, Clucas, McGuckin, Onyedinma, Durose, Ayres Forwards: Hugill, Nombe, Eaves, Kelly, Appiah

Ipswich team news

In the Ipswich camp, the squad is in excellent condition at the moment, with no reported injuries ahead of this match.

Nathan Broadhead is the leading goal scorer in the Championship this season with six goals. He is expected to play in a wide role, while Conor Chaplin may take on the center-forward position.

Ipswich predicted XI: Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Luongo, Morsy; Hutchinson, Harness, Broadhead; Chaplin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Walton, Hladky, Slicker Defenders: Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Davis, Clarke, Donacien Midfielders: Ball, Taylor, Morsy, Evans, Luongo, Hutchinson, Burns, Harness Forwards: Chaplin, Scarlett, Hirst, Ladapo, Jackson, Broadhead, Aluko

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2023 Ipswich 4-1 Rotherham FA Cup April 2022 Rotherham 1-0 Ipswich League One November 2021 Ipswich 0-2 Rotherham League One January 2020 Rotherham 1-0 Ipswich League One October 2019 Ipswich 0-2 Rotherham League One

