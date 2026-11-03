How to watch Rotherham United vs Newcastle United Academy with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 3 Nov 2026 - 14:00 New York Stadium

Rotherham United host Newcastle United Academy at New York Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to make their mark in a competition that offers valuable minutes and momentum for squads at different ends of the football pyramid.

Rotherham arrive at this fixture in poor domestic form. Steve Evans's side have lost three of their last five League Two matches, conceding freely and struggling to find any consistency in front of goal. A home tie in the Trophy offers a chance to reset.

Newcastle's Academy side come into this in a more mixed state. They picked up a 3-2 win over Sunderland Academy in their most recent outing, though they have struggled in EFL Trophy group play, losing to Bradford City earlier in the campaign.

With Rotherham sitting third in the EFL Trophy Northern Group C standings and Newcastle's Academy side placed second, there is something tangible at stake. The group standings will shape each team's route through the competition.

For Rotherham, a run in this cup could provide a confidence boost that spills over into their league campaign. For Newcastle's youngsters, it is another opportunity to test themselves against senior opposition in a competitive environment.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

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