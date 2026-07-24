Today's game between Rosenborg and Manchester United will kick-off at 24 Jul 2026, 17:00.

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Rosenborg vs Manchester United is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester United travel to Trondheim to face Rosenborg in a pre-season friendly as Michael Carrick's side continue building towards the 2026-27 Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils arrive in Norway with momentum from a strong finish to last season, having won three of their final four Premier League matches. A 3-2 victory over Liverpool and a 3-0 win against Brighton were among the highlights of that run.

Off the pitch, United's summer has been dominated by transfer activity. Their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni continues after a fresh approach was made, while Eduardo Camavinga has emerged as another midfield target — though that deal faces complications. Tyler Adams of Bournemouth has also been linked as a potential third engine-room addition.

One of the more compelling storylines heading into this fixture is the potential involvement of 15-year-old winger JJ Gabriel. The academy prospect has been named in Carrick's 25-man travelling squad and could make his senior debut in Trondheim, giving supporters an early look at one of the club's most talked-about young talents.

Rosenborg are no passive warm-up act. The Norwegian side have won three straight matches across Eliteserien and a pre-season friendly, and they beat United 1-0 in a friendly two summers ago. They will be well-organised and motivated on home soil.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for either side ahead of this pre-season friendly. Rosenborg have not released coach or lineup details at this stage. Manchester United have also not confirmed their probable XI or injury list, though 15-year-old academy winger JJ Gabriel has been named in Carrick's travelling squad and could feature. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Rosenborg arrive in good shape, winning three of their last five matches while drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 3-0 away win at Start in Eliteserien on July 18, following a 3-0 home victory over Kristiansund BK on July 12. A 2-1 friendly win against Molde adds to the positive sequence. Across those five matches, Rosenborg have scored 10 goals and conceded six.

Manchester United's last five results are mixed by context. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Wrexham on July 18. Before that, United closed the Premier League season strongly, winning three of their final four top-flight games. That run included a 3-2 win at Liverpool on May 3 and a 3-0 victory over Brighton on May 24, with a goalless draw against Sunderland the only flat note. United scored nine goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

RBK Last match MUN 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Rosenborg 1 - 0 Manchester United 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

The two clubs have one meeting in the available head-to-head record. Rosenborg defeated Manchester United 1-0 in a Club Friendlies match on July 15, 2024, giving the Norwegian side the only win between the clubs in recent history.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rosenborg vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: