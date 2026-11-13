How to watch Romania vs Poland with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5 14 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Arena Nationala

Romania host Poland at Arena Națională in Bucharest in UEFA Nations League B Group 4, with both sides in desperate need of points after difficult starts to the campaign.

Gheorghe Hagi's Romania have endured a brutal run of form in the Nations League, losing their last four matches in the competition. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Sweden, and they were thrashed 6-0 by Poland just days before that. With Romania sitting bottom of the group, this home fixture carries serious weight.

Poland arrive in Bucharest in a stronger position but far from comfortable. Jan Urban's side beat Romania 6-0 in their earlier meeting this campaign, yet they have also lost twice in the group, including a 1-0 defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in their last Nations League outing. They sit third in Group 4.

Poland's recent results outside the Nations League show a squad still searching for consistency. A 2-2 draw with Nigeria and a loss to Ukraine in friendlies earlier this year pointed to defensive fragility, and Sweden beat them 3-2 in World Cup qualification. Urban will want a response on the road.

Romania's only win in their last five matches across all competitions came against Wales in June, a 2-1 friendly victory. Hagi's side have conceded 11 goals in their four Nations League matches alone, a record that demands urgent attention before this fixture.

With Romania's Nations League survival at stake and Poland looking to consolidate their standing, this Bucharest fixture has the feel of a match that could define both teams' campaigns. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch and how to follow the action live.

Team news & squads