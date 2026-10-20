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Champions League
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoSlovan Bratislava
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 7
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How to watch today's Roma vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Roma vs Slovan Bratislava
Roma
Slovan Bratislava
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Roma and Slovan Bratislava, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Slovan Bratislava will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Roma vs Slovan Bratislava is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

HBO Max

HBO Max

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TNT Sports 7

TNT Sports 7

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Roma host Slovan Bratislava at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a Champions League group stage fixture that carries real weight for Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

The Giallorossi arrive at this match still processing a painful European night. Roma led Real Madrid 3-1 before conceding three times in the closing stages to lose 4-3, a collapse that exposed serious questions about their ability to protect a lead at the highest level.

Gasperini's men did respond with purpose in Serie A, beating Genoa 2-0 to show domestic resilience. Whether that confidence translates back into European competition is the central question hanging over this fixture.

Slovan Bratislava arrive in Rome under the management of Yaya Toure, though their own continental form gives little cause for optimism. A 3-0 defeat to VfB Stuttgart in their last Champions League outing left them rooted near the bottom of the standings.

In the Slovak top flight, Slovan have been far more convincing, winning three of their last four league matches. The challenge is replicating that form against opposition operating at a considerably higher level.

Roma will be without several key players through injury, and the pressure to deliver a positive European result after the Real Madrid collapse makes this a fixture the home side cannot afford to treat lightly.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Roma vs Slovan Bratislava live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

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How to watch Roma vs Slovan Bratislava with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
page.match.formation.title
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SBR
4-2-3-1
P. GolliniP. GolliniG. ManciniG. ManciniE. N'DickaE. N'DickaM. HermosoM. HermosoN. PisilliN. PisilliL. PellegriniL. PellegriniM. SouleM. SouleN. MolinaN. MolinaM. de RoonM. de Roonteam-logoWesleyD. MalenD. MalenD. TakacD. TakacK. BajricK. BajricS. MarkovicS. MarkovicS. CruzS. CruzC. BlackmanC. BlackmanS. CamaraS. CamaraP. PokornyP. PokornyT. BarseghyanT. BarseghyanA. MustaficA. MustaficC. MartinezC. MartinezA. GrigerA. Griger
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SBR
3-4-2-1
Roma

Starting XI

Slovan Bratislava

Manager

  • G. Gasperini
  • Y. Toure

Gasperini faces a notable injury list heading into this fixture. Mile Svilar, Bryan Cristante, Manu Kone, and Paulo Dybala are all ruled out, with Dybala having picked up his injury during the Real Madrid match. The projected XI features Pierluigi Gollini in goal, a back three of Gianluca Mancini, Evan N'Dicka, and Mario Hermoso, with Niccolo Pisilli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matias Soule, Nahuel Molina, Marten de Roon, and Wesley in midfield, and Donyell Malen leading the attack.

Slovan Bratislava are without Mykola Kukharevych through injury, but Yaya Toure otherwise has a full complement available. The projected XI lines up with Dominik Takac in goal behind a back four of Kenan Bajric, Svetozar Markovic, Sandro Cruz, and Cesar Blackman, with Suleiman Camara, Peter Pokorny, Tigran Barseghyan, and Alen Mustafic in midfield, and Christian Martinez and Adam Griger up front. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

ROM

ROM - Form

TOR
W0-2
INT
D2-2
COM
D0-0
RMA
L3-4
GEN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SBR

SBR - Form

MIT
W1-3
KOM
W1-2
SKA
D1-1
VFB
L0-3
TRN
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Roma have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Genoa, a clean sheet that offered some defensive encouragement. Before that, they suffered the 4-3 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid after leading 3-1, a result that followed a goalless draw with Como in the league. Across those five matches, Roma have scored eight goals and conceded seven, with their defensive record under scrutiny.

Slovan Bratislava have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Spartak Trnava in the 1. Liga, though that followed a 3-0 Champions League loss to VfB Stuttgart. Earlier results included a 1-1 draw with Skalica and a 2-1 away win at Komarno. Slovan have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches, with their domestic form considerably stronger than their European record.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RomaDrawSlovan Bratislava
0
1
1
Europa League Qualification
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
Slovan Bratislava badge
Slovan Bratislava
SBR
1
FT
Europa League Qualification
Slovan Bratislava badge
Slovan Bratislava
SBR
1
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
1Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored1/2

The two clubs have met twice before, both in the Europa League qualification round in August 2011. The most recent of those meetings ended 1-1 at the Stadio Olimpico, with Slovan having won the first leg 1-0 at home in Bratislava. Across both matches, each side scored once on their own ground, and neither club has won at the other's venue in this limited series.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Roma sit 25th while Slovan Bratislava are placed 36th. Roma's position puts them on the fringes of the qualification places, making a positive result here important for their progress in the competition, while Slovan face a steeper climb to reach the knockout rounds from their current standing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Slovan Bratislava today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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