Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Slovan Bratislava will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Roma host Slovan Bratislava at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a Champions League group stage fixture that carries real weight for Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

The Giallorossi arrive at this match still processing a painful European night. Roma led Real Madrid 3-1 before conceding three times in the closing stages to lose 4-3, a collapse that exposed serious questions about their ability to protect a lead at the highest level.

Gasperini's men did respond with purpose in Serie A, beating Genoa 2-0 to show domestic resilience. Whether that confidence translates back into European competition is the central question hanging over this fixture.

Slovan Bratislava arrive in Rome under the management of Yaya Toure, though their own continental form gives little cause for optimism. A 3-0 defeat to VfB Stuttgart in their last Champions League outing left them rooted near the bottom of the standings.

In the Slovak top flight, Slovan have been far more convincing, winning three of their last four league matches. The challenge is replicating that form against opposition operating at a considerably higher level.

Roma will be without several key players through injury, and the pressure to deliver a positive European result after the Real Madrid collapse makes this a fixture the home side cannot afford to treat lightly.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Roma vs Slovan Bratislava live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Roma vs Slovan Bratislava with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gasperini faces a notable injury list heading into this fixture. Mile Svilar, Bryan Cristante, Manu Kone, and Paulo Dybala are all ruled out, with Dybala having picked up his injury during the Real Madrid match. The projected XI features Pierluigi Gollini in goal, a back three of Gianluca Mancini, Evan N'Dicka, and Mario Hermoso, with Niccolo Pisilli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matias Soule, Nahuel Molina, Marten de Roon, and Wesley in midfield, and Donyell Malen leading the attack.

Slovan Bratislava are without Mykola Kukharevych through injury, but Yaya Toure otherwise has a full complement available. The projected XI lines up with Dominik Takac in goal behind a back four of Kenan Bajric, Svetozar Markovic, Sandro Cruz, and Cesar Blackman, with Suleiman Camara, Peter Pokorny, Tigran Barseghyan, and Alen Mustafic in midfield, and Christian Martinez and Adam Griger up front. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Roma have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Genoa, a clean sheet that offered some defensive encouragement. Before that, they suffered the 4-3 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid after leading 3-1, a result that followed a goalless draw with Como in the league. Across those five matches, Roma have scored eight goals and conceded seven, with their defensive record under scrutiny.

Slovan Bratislava have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Spartak Trnava in the 1. Liga, though that followed a 3-0 Champions League loss to VfB Stuttgart. Earlier results included a 1-1 draw with Skalica and a 2-1 away win at Komarno. Slovan have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches, with their domestic form considerably stronger than their European record.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice before, both in the Europa League qualification round in August 2011. The most recent of those meetings ended 1-1 at the Stadio Olimpico, with Slovan having won the first leg 1-0 at home in Bratislava. Across both matches, each side scored once on their own ground, and neither club has won at the other's venue in this limited series.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Roma sit 25th while Slovan Bratislava are placed 36th. Roma's position puts them on the fringes of the qualification places, making a positive result here important for their progress in the competition, while Slovan face a steeper climb to reach the knockout rounds from their current standing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Slovan Bratislava today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: