Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Real Madrid will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Roma vs Real Madrid is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports, with the match broadcast across TNT Sports 4 and TNT Sports 10. The game is also available to stream via HBO Max.





Roma host Real Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a Champions League group stage fixture that puts two clubs in contrasting continental form against each other.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma arrive at this match having drawn their opening Champions League game against Fenerbahce, and the Italian coach has spoken openly about the challenge ahead. Gasperini praised Real Madrid as one of Europe's strongest sides, describing them as incredible champions, while insisting his Roma squad has developed its own distinct identity.

Roma sit 17th in the Champions League standings at this stage, making a positive result at home a matter of genuine urgency for Gasperini's project.

Real Madrid come into this fixture under Jose Mourinho and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their Champions League campaign already shows momentum, with a 2-1 win over Inter among their recent results.

Madrid sit 13th in the Champions League table, and three points in Rome would push them firmly into contention for a stronger position in the standings.

For viewers looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gasperini is expected to line up with Mile Svilar in goal, supported by a back four of Devyne Rensch, Gianluca Mancini, Evan N'Dicka, and Mario Hermoso. Marten de Roon and Manu Kone are projected to anchor midfield, with Matias Soule, Paulo Dybala, and Wesley providing creativity and width, and Donyell Malen leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for Roma, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mourinho's projected Real Madrid XI features Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back four of Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, and Denzel Dumfries. Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold are set to operate in central midfield alongside Yan Diomande, with Brahim Diaz and Federico Valverde providing support, and Kylian Mbappe leading the line. No injuries or suspensions are currently flagged for the away side.

Form

Roma head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing two, and losing none of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with Como in Serie A, following a 2-2 draw with Inter. Earlier in the run, Roma recorded a 2-1 win over Atalanta and a 0-2 victory away at Torino. Across the five matches, Roma have scored six goals and conceded four.

Real Madrid arrive in stronger shape, winning four of their last five and losing one. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Villarreal in LaLiga, and they also beat Rayo Vallecano 4-1 and claimed a 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter. Their only defeat in this run came against Atletico Madrid. Madrid have scored ten goals across the five matches and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in November 2018, when Real Madrid won 2-0 at Roma's Stadio Olimpico in the Champions League group stage. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won three, with two matches ending level, and Roma have not taken a victory in that run. Madrid have been dominant in the Champions League encounters specifically, winning three from three in that competition across the dataset.

Standings

Roma currently sit 17th in the Champions League standings, placing them among the sides who need results quickly to improve their position in the league phase. Real Madrid are 13th, meaning both clubs have work to do if they are to secure a comfortable route through to the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: