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Champions League
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoReal Madrid
Watch it on TNT Sports 4Watch it on TNT Sports 10
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How to watch today's Roma vs Real Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Real Madrid
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Roma and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Real Madrid will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

VPN GuideGemini
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Roma vs Real Madrid is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports, with the match broadcast across TNT Sports 4 and TNT Sports 10. The game is also available to stream via HBO Max.

TNT Sports 4

TNT Sports 4

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TNT Sports 10

TNT Sports 10

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HBO Max

HBO Max

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Roma host Real Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a Champions League group stage fixture that puts two clubs in contrasting continental form against each other.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma arrive at this match having drawn their opening Champions League game against Fenerbahce, and the Italian coach has spoken openly about the challenge ahead. Gasperini praised Real Madrid as one of Europe's strongest sides, describing them as incredible champions, while insisting his Roma squad has developed its own distinct identity.

Roma sit 17th in the Champions League standings at this stage, making a positive result at home a matter of genuine urgency for Gasperini's project.

Real Madrid come into this fixture under Jose Mourinho and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their Champions League campaign already shows momentum, with a 2-1 win over Inter among their recent results.

Madrid sit 13th in the Champions League table, and three points in Rome would push them firmly into contention for a stronger position in the standings.

For viewers looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

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How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roma vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
page.match.formation.title
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
P. GolliniP. GolliniG. ManciniG. ManciniM. HermosoM. HermosoE. N'DickaE. N'Dickateam-logoWesleyM. de RoonM. de RoonD. RenschD. RenschM. SouleM. SouleP. DybalaP. DybalaM. KoneM. KoneD. MalenD. MalenT. CourtoisT. CourtoisM. CucurellaM. CucurellaI. KonateI. KonateD. HuijsenD. HuijsenD. DumfriesD. DumfriesJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamA. TchouameniA. TchouameniA. GulerA. GulerF. ValverdeF. ValverdeVinicius JuniorVinicius JuniorK. MbappeK. Mbappe
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
3-4-2-1
Roma

Starting XI

Real Madrid

Manager

  • G. Gasperini
  • J. Mourinho

Gasperini is expected to line up with Mile Svilar in goal, supported by a back four of Devyne Rensch, Gianluca Mancini, Evan N'Dicka, and Mario Hermoso. Marten de Roon and Manu Kone are projected to anchor midfield, with Matias Soule, Paulo Dybala, and Wesley providing creativity and width, and Donyell Malen leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for Roma, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mourinho's projected Real Madrid XI features Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back four of Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, and Denzel Dumfries. Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold are set to operate in central midfield alongside Yan Diomande, with Brahim Diaz and Federico Valverde providing support, and Kylian Mbappe leading the line. No injuries or suspensions are currently flagged for the away side.

Form

ROM

ROM - Form

ATA
W2-1
FB
D1-1
TOR
W0-2
INT
D2-2
COM
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RMA

RMA - Form

INT
W2-1
RAY
W4-1
ELC
W2-3
ATM
L2-1
VIL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Roma head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing two, and losing none of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with Como in Serie A, following a 2-2 draw with Inter. Earlier in the run, Roma recorded a 2-1 win over Atalanta and a 0-2 victory away at Torino. Across the five matches, Roma have scored six goals and conceded four.

Real Madrid arrive in stronger shape, winning four of their last five and losing one. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Villarreal in LaLiga, and they also beat Rayo Vallecano 4-1 and claimed a 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter. Their only defeat in this run came against Atletico Madrid. Madrid have scored ten goals across the five matches and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RomaDrawReal Madrid
1
0
4
Club Friendlies
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
2Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in November 2018, when Real Madrid won 2-0 at Roma's Stadio Olimpico in the Champions League group stage. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won three, with two matches ending level, and Roma have not taken a victory in that run. Madrid have been dominant in the Champions League encounters specifically, winning three from three in that competition across the dataset.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Roma currently sit 17th in the Champions League standings, placing them among the sides who need results quickly to improve their position in the league phase. Real Madrid are 13th, meaning both clubs have work to do if they are to secure a comfortable route through to the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Real Madrid today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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