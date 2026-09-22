EFL Trophy - Game Week 1 22 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Crown Oil Arena

Today's game between Rochdale and Liverpool Academy will kick off at 22 Sept 2026, 19:00.

Gemini

The match is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Rochdale host Liverpool Academy at the Crown Oil Arena in a Northern Group H fixture of the EFL Trophy. Both sides arrive with points already on the board in the group, making this a contest with real implications for progression.

Rochdale come into the match on the back of a positive run in League Two. A 2-0 win over Oldham Athletic last weekend was their most recent outing, and Dale have shown they can grind out results when it matters.

Their form has not been flawless — a 1-4 defeat to Gillingham earlier this month was a sharp reminder of their vulnerabilities — but the wins over Oldham and Shrewsbury Town on either side of that loss suggest a squad capable of bouncing back.

Liverpool Academy arrive in good shape after a dominant 5-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion Academy in their last outing in Premier Reserve League 1. That result will have done confidence no harm ahead of this trip north.

The young Reds have shown they can both score freely and compete in tight matches, as their 1-1 draw with Everton Academy earlier in the campaign demonstrated. They sit second in the group and will be looking to press their case for a top-two finish.

This EFL Trophy tie pits a League Two side with professional experience against a highly regarded academy setup, and the Crown Oil Arena crowd will be hoping Rochdale can extend their strong record in this fixture. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Rochdale vs Liverpool Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Rochdale ahead of this EFL Trophy fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Liverpool Academy have also not released official squad information for the trip to Rochdale. Further details will be added as they become available.

Form

Rochdale head into this fixture with a mixed but improving record across their last five matches, posting two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a clean-sheet 2-0 victory over Oldham Athletic, and they also beat Shrewsbury Town 3-0 earlier in the run. The defeats came against Gillingham, where they conceded four, and Colchester United. Across the five games, Dale have scored seven goals and conceded six.

Liverpool Academy's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two losses. They arrive on the back of a commanding 5-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion Academy, and also beat Leeds United Academy 2-1. A 1-0 loss to West Ham United Academy was their only defeat in the most recent stretch of games. The Academy have scored ten goals across those five fixtures while conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

Rochdale hold a strong record against Liverpool Academy in this competition. The two sides have met twice in the EFL Trophy, with Rochdale winning both. The most recent meeting, in September 2022, ended 1-0 to the home side, while the earlier fixture in August 2021 saw Rochdale run out 4-0 winners. Rochdale have kept a clean sheet in both meetings and scored five goals without reply across the two games.

Standings

Northern Grp. H Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Huddersfield Town HUD 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 W 2 Liverpool Academy LFA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Rochdale ROC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Doncaster Rovers DON 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 L Qualification to next stage

In Northern Group H, Liverpool Academy sit second while Rochdale are third. With places in the knockout rounds at stake, Rochdale need a positive result to close the gap and keep their progression hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rochdale vs Liverpool Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: