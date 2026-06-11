Today's game between Republic of Korea and Czechia will kick-off at 12 Jun 2026, 03:00.

In the United Kingdom, South Korea vs Czechia is available to watch live on ITV1 and STV, with free live streaming via ITVX and STV Player. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

South Korea and Czechia open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns at Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan, Mexico, in what is a Group A fixture that carries significant weight for both nations from the first whistle.

For South Korea, this is their 11th consecutive World Cup appearance. Head coach Hong Myung-bo arrives under considerable domestic scrutiny, though his side qualified with authority through the AFC Third Round. The expectations at home remain enormous.

Czechia return to the World Cup for the first time in 20 years, ending a two-decade absence through one of the more dramatic qualifying campaigns in recent memory. Back-to-back penalty shootout victories over Ireland and Denmark in the UEFA playoffs secured their place in North America.

Patrik Schick is the focal point of Miroslav Koubek's attack. The Bayer Leverkusen striker finished as Czechia's top scorer in qualifying with five goals, and his physical contest with Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae shapes up as one of the defining duels of the afternoon.

Son Heung-min enters what is likely his final World Cup as South Korea's captain and talisman. He will look to find space against a Czech defensive block built on domestic familiarity, with a heavy Slavia Prague contingent providing club chemistry that is difficult to replicate at international level.

Koubek, the oldest manager at this tournament at 74, favours a compact 3-4-1-2 system designed to absorb pressure and strike on the counter. Hong's 4-2-3-1 presses high and moves the ball vertically at pace. The tactical contrast between these two sides should make for an absorbing 90 minutes.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch South Korea vs Czechia, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Republic of Korea vs Czechia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

South Korea head coach Myung-Bo Hong has named a projected XI featuring Seung-Gyu Kim in goal, with a back four of Min-Jae Kim, Gi-Hyuk Lee, Han-Beom Lee and Jae-Sung Lee. Kang-In Lee, In-Beom Hwang and Young-Woo Seol are named in midfield, with Hee-Chan Hwang and Tae-Seok Lee supporting captain Heung-Min Son in attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the current squad data.

Czechia manager Miroslav Koubek names Matej Kovar in goal behind a defensive line of Robin Hranac, Tomas Holes, Ladislav Krejci and David Jurasek. Tomas Soucek and Michal Sadilek anchor midfield, with Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Sulc and Lukas Provod providing support for striker Patrik Schick. No injury or suspension concerns are listed for the Czech squad ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

South Korea arrive in Guadalajara with a mixed recent record, winning three of their last five matches and losing two. Their most recent outing was a narrow 1-0 victory over El Salvador on June 4, following a 5-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago on May 31. The two defeats came against Austria (1-0) and Ivory Coast (0-4) in March friendlies. Across those five games, South Korea scored eight goals and conceded five.

Czechia head into the tournament in strong form, winning all five of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Guatemala on June 5, and earlier in that run they recorded a 6-0 demolition of Gibraltar in UEFA World Cup qualifying. Across those five matches, Czechia scored 15 goals and conceded four, with two of those wins coming via penalty shootouts against Denmark and Ireland in the playoff rounds — both matches ending 2-2 after 90 minutes.





Head-to-Head Record

KOR Last 2 matches CZE 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Czechia 1 - 2 Republic of Korea

Czechia 5 - 0 Republic of Korea 2 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met twice in the available head-to-head record, with both fixtures played as friendlies. The most recent meeting came on June 5, 2016, when South Korea claimed a 2-1 victory in Prague. The earlier encounter, played on August 15, 2001, ended in a 5-0 win for Czechia. Each side holds one victory across the two meetings.

Standings

In Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Czechia currently sit top of the table in first place, while South Korea are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Republic of Korea vs Czechia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: