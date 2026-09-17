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Europa League
team-logoReal Sociedad
Reale Arena
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Watch it on TNT Sports 2Watch it on TNT Sports 6
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How to watch today's Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth
Real Sociedad
AFC Bournemouth
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Real Sociedad and AFC Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Reale Arena

Today's game between Real Sociedad and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.

VPN GuideGemini
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Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth is available to watch live on TNT Sports, with the match broadcast across TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports 6. The game is also available to stream via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports 2

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TNT Sports 6

TNT Sports 6

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HBO Max

HBO Max

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Real Sociedad host AFC Bournemouth at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián in the Europa League, with both sides entering the competition at the same early stage of the group phase.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's Real Sociedad have had a mixed start to the domestic season in LaLiga. Their most recent league outing ended in a 0-3 defeat to Atlético Madrid, a result that continued a turbulent run of form and added pressure ahead of this continental fixture.

For Marco Rose's Bournemouth, this represents a first taste of European football in recent memory. The Cherries arrive in the Basque Country off the back of a 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford, a result that extended their wait for a first league win of the campaign.

Bournemouth have shown resilience in patches this season, coming back from behind and creating chances, but an inability to hold leads has been a recurring problem. Rose will be hoping the change of competition provides a fresh start.

Real Sociedad, despite their domestic struggles, remain a well-organised side at home and will draw confidence from their own fans at the Reale Arena. Matarazzo knows European nights at this ground have historically produced performances that domestic form has not always reflected.

Both clubs sit level on points at the top of the Europa League standings at this early stage, making the result all the more consequential for their respective group campaigns.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

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How to watch Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Matarazzo

Real Sociedad are managed by Pellegrino Matarazzo for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided for the home side at this stage, and a probable starting lineup has not yet been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

AFC Bournemouth will again be led by Marco Rose. As with Real Sociedad, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

RSO

RSO - Form

RMA
L4-1
ESP
W2-1
CEL
D0-0
ELC
W2-3
ATM
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BOU

BOU - Form

MCI
L2-1
EVE
D1-1
NEW
D2-2
LIN
W4-0
BRE
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Real Sociedad head into this match with a W2 D1 L2 record from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-3 defeat to Atlético Madrid in LaLiga, while a 2-3 win away at Elche represents their strongest recent performance. Across those five matches, Real Sociedad scored eight goals and conceded seven. The side has shown they can score freely but have been vulnerable defensively.

AFC Bournemouth carry a W1 D3 L1 record into this fixture from their past five games. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against Brentford in the Premier League, and they also drew 2-2 with Newcastle United before that. The standout result in the run was a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City. Bournemouth scored nine goals and conceded six across those five matches, with three of their four non-win results ending level.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real SociedadDrawAFC Bournemouth
1
2
0
Club Friendlies
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
1
FT
Club Friendlies
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
0
FT
Club Friendlies
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
2
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/3
Both teams scored2/3

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 9, 2025, when the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly. Earlier that same day, a separate friendly between the clubs finished 0-0. The only other recorded meeting in this dataset was a pre-season fixture on July 30, 2022, which Real Sociedad won 2-1. All three meetings have been friendlies, with no competitive head-to-head record to draw from.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
5
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
6
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
8
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
8
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
8
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
8
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
12
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
12
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
12
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
12
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
12
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
12
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
12
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
12
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
12
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
12
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
12
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
12
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
12
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
30
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
31
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
32
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
32
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
34
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
34
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, both Real Sociedad and AFC Bournemouth currently sit joint first, with the standings reflecting the early stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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