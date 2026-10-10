LaLiga - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Villarreal will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Real Madrid vs Villarreal is available to watch live on Disney+. You can stream the match live via the Disney+ affiliate link.





Real Madrid host Villarreal at the Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga, with Jose Mourinho's side desperate to arrest a run of inconsistency that has left them trailing the pace in the Spanish top flight.

Mourinho's men arrive into this fixture with a squad stretched by injury and suspension, and the internal atmosphere at the club has been anything but calm. Reports of a physical altercation between two first-team players and a separate controversy involving Kylian Mbappe have added to the turbulence surrounding the club.

Villarreal, sitting in the bottom half of the table under Inigo Perez, will arrive in Madrid with something to prove. They head into this fixture with back-to-back LaLiga wins behind them, making them a dangerous proposition despite the gap in resources between the two clubs.

For Real Madrid, the absence of several key attackers means the burden of creativity falls heavily on Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior. Endrick's continued struggle for regular minutes adds another layer of uncertainty to Mourinho's attacking options.

The Brazilian forward's future at the club has become a talking point, with reports suggesting he could seek a loan exit in January. For now, though, Mourinho must find a way to get results with the squad at his disposal.

Villarreal's recent form suggests they are capable of causing problems on the road, and Real Madrid cannot afford to take them lightly given the pressure already building at the Bernabeu.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga fixture live.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid head into this fixture with a significant number of absentees. Kylian Mbappe, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and Federico Valverde are all listed as injured, while Dean Huijsen serves a suspension. Mourinho's projected XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back line of Ibrahima Konate, Antonio Ruediger, Marc Cucurella, and Denzel Dumfries. Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior, and Endrick make up the rest of the projected starting lineup.

Villarreal also have injury concerns, with Santi Comesana, Ilias Akhomach, and Tajon Buchanan all ruled out. Inigo Perez is expected to line up with Peter Gulacsi in goal, backed by Sergi Cardona, Pau Navarro, Alex Freeman, and Renato Veiga in defence, with Nicolas Pepe, Georges Mikautadze, Nathan Saliba, Alberto Moleiro, Pape Gueye, and Ayoze Perez completing the projected XI. No suspensions are listed for the away side.

Form

Real Madrid have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, and they also fell 1-0 to Real Betis earlier in the run. The brighter moments include a 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano and a 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter Milan. Across the five matches, Madrid have scored ten goals and conceded five.

Villarreal have won two and lost three of their last five. Their most recent outing produced a 3-1 win over Levante, and they also beat Malaga 3-1 on the road. Defeats came against Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and Deportivo de A Coruna. The away side have scored ten goals across those five games but conceded nine, suggesting vulnerability at both ends.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Real Madrid won 2-0 away at Villarreal in LaLiga. Before that, Madrid won 3-1 at the Bernabeu in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Real Madrid have won four, with one match ending in a 4-4 draw at Villarreal in May 2024. Madrid have scored thirteen goals in those five meetings, conceding seven.

Standings

In LaLiga, Real Madrid sit fourth, meaning they are already playing catch-up on the sides above them and cannot afford to drop further points at home. Villarreal are ninth, close enough to the top half to be motivated but aware that a result at the Bernabeu would represent a significant statement of their own ambitions this season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: