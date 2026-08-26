LaLiga - Game Week 1 26 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will kick-off at 26 Aug 2026, 20:00.

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Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad is available to watch live in the UK on Premier Sports 1, with streaming access also available through the Premier Sports Player. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid in a LaLiga fixture that opens the home chapter of Los Blancos' new league campaign.

Jose Mourinho's side arrive into this one in strong form, having won their opening LaLiga fixture away at Espanyol. The Portuguese manager has declared the squad closed for incoming transfers this summer, telling reporters he is satisfied with what he has available as Real Madrid prepare to play in front of their own supporters for the first time this season.

Mourinho has also been vocal about the protection offered to Vinicius Junior, comparing the treatment the Brazilian winger receives from opponents to schoolyard bullying and calling on referees to do more. With Vinicius in the projected XI, that subplot will again be in focus at the Bernabeu.

Real Sociedad arrive in difficult shape. Pellegrino Matarazzo's side have lost all five of their most recent matches, including a defeat to Real Betis in their LaLiga opener last weekend. The Basque club have scored just three goals across that run while conceding ten, and they sit 19th in the early LaLiga standings.

On paper, the gap between these sides looks wide right now. Real Sociedad will need a significant improvement to take anything from a ground where they have not found it easy in recent meetings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho has a number of absentees to manage at the Bernabeu. Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio, and Thiago Pitarch are all sidelined through injury. The projected XI features Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, and Marc Cucurella in defence. Jude Bellingham, Bernardo Silva, and Federico Valverde are named in midfield, while Arda Guler supports Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

For Real Sociedad, Alvaro Odriozola is the only player listed as injured, and Pellegrino Matarazzo has no suspensions to contend with. Alex Remiro starts in goal behind a back four of Sergio Gomez, Jon Martin, Jon Aramburu, and Igor Zubeldia. Takefusa Kubo, Yangel Herrera, Carlos Soler, and Luka Sucic form the midfield, with Ander Barrenetxea and Mikel Oyarzabal leading the line. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Real Madrid head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches, drawing only once. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 LaLiga win at Espanyol on August 22, and they also beat Schalke 04 3-0 and Deportivo de A Coruna 1-0 in pre-season. A 1-2 victory over Ferencvaros and a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina complete the run. Real Madrid scored nine goals and conceded four across those five games.

Real Sociedad's recent record is a stark contrast. Matarazzo's side have lost all five of their last matches, with their LaLiga opener ending in a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis on August 21. Before that, they lost 3-1 to Chelsea and twice to FC Koeln, 2-1 and 2-0, in pre-season. A 2-1 friendly loss to Toulouse rounds out a run in which Sociedad scored three goals and conceded ten.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came at the Bernabeu in February 2026, when Real Madrid won 4-1 in a LaLiga fixture. Before that, Real Sociedad beat Real Madrid 1-2 at home in September 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Real Madrid have won three times to Real Sociedad's one, with one draw, including a dramatic 4-4 Copa del Rey tie at the Bernabeu in April 2025.

Standings

In the early LaLiga table, Real Madrid sit seventh while Real Sociedad are placed 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: