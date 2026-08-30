Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoMalaga
Watch it on Premier Sports 1Watch it on Premier Sports Player
GOAL-e

Assisted by

How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Malaga LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Madrid vs Malaga
Real Madrid
Malaga
LaLiga

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Malaga, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 3
Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Malaga will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 16:00.

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Real Madrid vs Malaga is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Premier Sports 1

Premier Sports 1

Click here

Premier Sports Player

Premier Sports Player

Click here

Real Madrid host Malaga at the Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga, with Jose Mourinho's side looking to extend their perfect start to the domestic season.

Mourinho's men arrive into this fixture in commanding form. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 dismantling of Real Sociedad last time out, with Jude Bellingham supplying two assists in a performance that underlined just how dangerous this Madrid side can be at full throttle. The result was Madrid's second consecutive LaLiga win, following a 1-2 victory away at Espanyol.

Mbappe's brilliance has been the headline act, but Mourinho deserves credit for a tactical intervention at half-time against Sociedad that turned a laboured first-half display into a ruthless second-half performance. Federico Valverde was among those to credit the manager's instruction for the turnaround.

Malaga, meanwhile, arrive at the Bernabeu having taken just one point from their opening two LaLiga matches. Juan Funes's side drew 1-1 with Deportivo de A Coruna on August 24 but were beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid in their league opener. They are a team still finding their footing at this level.

The visitors carry a threadbare squad into this trip to the capital. With four players sidelined through injury and no suspended players, Funes has limited options as he prepares to face one of the division's most potent attacks.

For Real Madrid, the concern is not quality but depth. A lengthy injury list means Mourinho has had to shuffle his defensive options, though the attacking firepower at his disposal remains formidable.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid vs Malaga live, including TV channel and live stream information.

Explore Crypto
etoro logo

Invest in leading cryptoassets

Trade a wide range of cryptoassets alongside stocks, ETFs and more from one account.

Disclaimer: Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY.

Explorecrypto

How to watch Real Madrid vs Malaga with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Malaga Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Formation
Malaga crest
Malaga
MAL
4-2-3-1
1T. Courtois16I. Konate24D. Dumfries4D. Huijsen17M. Cucurella20B. Silva5J. Bellingham7Vinicius Junior8F. Valverde15A. Guler10K. Mbappe1A. Herrero4E. Galilea31Rafita3C. Puga15A. Recio10D. Larrubia11J. Munoz22D. Lorenzo23I. Merino8C. Dotor9Chupe
Malaga crest
Malaga
MAL
4-2-3-1
Real Madrid

Starting XI

Malaga

Manager

  • J. Mourinho
  • J. Funes

Real Madrid head into this fixture without a significant number of first-team players. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio, Thiago Pitarch, Endrick, and Aurelien Tchouameni are all listed as injured. Jose Mourinho's projected XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Dean Huijsen, and Alvaro Carreras forming the back line. Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde are named in midfield, while Arda Guler supports Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Malaga are also without several players. Moussa Diarra, Fernando Calero, Diego Murillo, and Aaron Ochoa are all unavailable through injury, and Juan Funes has no suspended players to contend with. The away side's projected XI features Alfonso Herrero in goal, with a back four of Einar Galilea, Rafita, Carlos Puga, and Angel Recio. Juan Cruz, Joaquin Munoz, Dani Lorenzo, and Izan Merino fill the midfield positions, with Carlos Dotor and Chupe leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

RMA

RMA - Form

FTC
W1-2
COR
W0-1
S04
W0-3
ESP
W1-2
RSO
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MAL

MAL - Form

ALA
W4-2
CAC
L2-1
FUL
D2-2
ATM
L2-0
COR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Real Madrid have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Their last two results in LaLiga were a 4-1 home victory over Real Sociedad on August 26 and a 1-2 win away at Espanyol on August 22. The pre-season run also produced wins over Schalke 04 (3-0), Deportivo de A Coruna (1-0), and Ferencvaros (2-1). Madrid have scored 11 goals across those five matches and conceded just three, keeping a clean sheet in two of them.

Malaga's recent record shows one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 LaLiga draw with Deportivo de A Coruna on August 24, while their previous league fixture ended in a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. A 2-2 pre-season draw with Fulham and a 4-2 win over Al-Arabi also featured in the run, though a 2-1 defeat to AD Ceuta FC was a low point. Malaga have scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five matches.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real MadridDrawMalaga
4
1
0
LaLiga
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
2
FT
LaLiga
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
1
FT
LaLiga
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
10Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5


The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in LaLiga on April 15, 2018, when Real Madrid won 2-1 away at Malaga. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, all played in LaLiga, Real Madrid hold four wins to Malaga's none, with one match ending in a draw — a 1-1 result at Malaga in February 2016. Real Madrid won both home and away in the 2016/17 season, taking a 3-2 home win in November 2016 and a 2-1 away victory in January 2017, before completing the double in 2017/18.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
321073+47
W
D
W
2
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
321051+47
W
D
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220070+76
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220062+46
W
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
320165+16
L
W
W
6
Real BetisReal BetisBET
320145-16
L
W
W
7
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
211021+14
W
D
8
LevanteLevanteLEV
31115504
W
D
L
9
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
31115504
W
L
D
10
EspanyolEspanyolESP
310254+13
L
L
W
11
GetafeGetafeGET
210113-23
W
L
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
310236-33
W
L
L
13
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
20202202
D
D
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
302145-12
L
D
D
15
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
201123-11
D
L
16
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
201112-11
L
D
17
ValenciaValenciaVAL
201101-11
L
D
18
MalagaMalagaMAL
201113-21
D
L
19
ElcheElcheELC
301239-61
L
L
D
20
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
200215-40
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In LaLiga, Real Madrid currently sit third, while Malaga are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Malaga today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google