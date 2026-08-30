LaLiga - Game Week 3 30 Aug 2026 - 11:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Malaga will kick-off at 30 Aug 2026, 16:00.

Gemini

Real Madrid vs Malaga is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Madrid host Malaga at the Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga, with Jose Mourinho's side looking to extend their perfect start to the domestic season.

Mourinho's men arrive into this fixture in commanding form. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 dismantling of Real Sociedad last time out, with Jude Bellingham supplying two assists in a performance that underlined just how dangerous this Madrid side can be at full throttle. The result was Madrid's second consecutive LaLiga win, following a 1-2 victory away at Espanyol.

Mbappe's brilliance has been the headline act, but Mourinho deserves credit for a tactical intervention at half-time against Sociedad that turned a laboured first-half display into a ruthless second-half performance. Federico Valverde was among those to credit the manager's instruction for the turnaround.

Malaga, meanwhile, arrive at the Bernabeu having taken just one point from their opening two LaLiga matches. Juan Funes's side drew 1-1 with Deportivo de A Coruna on August 24 but were beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid in their league opener. They are a team still finding their footing at this level.

The visitors carry a threadbare squad into this trip to the capital. With four players sidelined through injury and no suspended players, Funes has limited options as he prepares to face one of the division's most potent attacks.

For Real Madrid, the concern is not quality but depth. A lengthy injury list means Mourinho has had to shuffle his defensive options, though the attacking firepower at his disposal remains formidable.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid vs Malaga live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Malaga with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid head into this fixture without a significant number of first-team players. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio, Thiago Pitarch, Endrick, and Aurelien Tchouameni are all listed as injured. Jose Mourinho's projected XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Dean Huijsen, and Alvaro Carreras forming the back line. Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde are named in midfield, while Arda Guler supports Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Malaga are also without several players. Moussa Diarra, Fernando Calero, Diego Murillo, and Aaron Ochoa are all unavailable through injury, and Juan Funes has no suspended players to contend with. The away side's projected XI features Alfonso Herrero in goal, with a back four of Einar Galilea, Rafita, Carlos Puga, and Angel Recio. Juan Cruz, Joaquin Munoz, Dani Lorenzo, and Izan Merino fill the midfield positions, with Carlos Dotor and Chupe leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Real Madrid have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Their last two results in LaLiga were a 4-1 home victory over Real Sociedad on August 26 and a 1-2 win away at Espanyol on August 22. The pre-season run also produced wins over Schalke 04 (3-0), Deportivo de A Coruna (1-0), and Ferencvaros (2-1). Madrid have scored 11 goals across those five matches and conceded just three, keeping a clean sheet in two of them.

Malaga's recent record shows one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 LaLiga draw with Deportivo de A Coruna on August 24, while their previous league fixture ended in a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. A 2-2 pre-season draw with Fulham and a 4-2 win over Al-Arabi also featured in the run, though a 2-1 defeat to AD Ceuta FC was a low point. Malaga have scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in LaLiga on April 15, 2018, when Real Madrid won 2-1 away at Malaga. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, all played in LaLiga, Real Madrid hold four wins to Malaga's none, with one match ending in a draw — a 1-1 result at Malaga in February 2016. Real Madrid won both home and away in the 2016/17 season, taking a 3-2 home win in November 2016 and a 2-1 away victory in January 2017, before completing the double in 2017/18.

Standings

In LaLiga, Real Madrid currently sit third, while Malaga are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Malaga today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: