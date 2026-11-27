How to watch Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 14 28 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid host Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga at the Estadio Bernabeu this weekend, with Jose Mourinho's side looking to extend a perfect run of results.

Madrid arrive in flying form after a 5-1 Champions League win over PSV on Tuesday. They trailed at half-time after Ivan Perisic converted a penalty, but a triple substitution at the interval changed the game. Federico Valverde equalised, Jude Bellingham scored a superb long-range strike, and Kylian Mbappe added two before Vinicius Junior sealed the rout.

Mourinho was not satisfied with the first half. He said he used video clips at the break to show his players what was going wrong, and he warned that relying on comebacks carries risk. Thibaut Courtois echoed the message, saying Madrid must not get carried away.

Bellingham has been the standout figure. Mourinho called him the best midfielder in the world after the PSV win, while the England international credited the coach and his teammates for his form.

Alaves, managed by Quique Sanchez Flores, come to Madrid after a 3-1 win away at Deportivo de A Coruna last time out. They sit ninth in LaLiga, and their recent form has been mixed, including a heavy 6-1 defeat at Barcelona on October 31.

Madrid are second in the table and have won all five of their latest matches. Here is how to watch the game, along with the latest team news and form.

The TV channel and live stream options for Real Madrid vs Alaves are listed below. Watch live through the provider shown to follow the match from the Bernabeu.

Team news & squads