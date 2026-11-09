How to watch Real Madrid Femenino vs Paris FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Women's Champions League - Game Week 4 10 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Ciudad Real Madrid

Real Madrid Femenino host Paris FC at the Ciudad Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League, with both clubs looking to strengthen their positions in the group standings.

Pau Quesada's side arrive into this fixture having drawn 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao in Liga F at the weekend, a result that halted a run of back-to-back league wins. Their most recent European outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich, showing they can compete at the highest level while also demonstrating a vulnerability at the back.

Real Madrid's form across the last five games reads two wins, two draws, and a single defeat, with the team scoring freely but conceding in four of those outings. The home side will be looking for a tighter defensive display to complement what has been an encouraging attacking output.

Paris FC travel to Spain in solid form under Sandrine Soubeyrand. The visitors hammered Montpellier 5-0 in their most recent Premiere Ligue outing and have won three of their last five matches, drawing the other two.

Their Women's Champions League form tells a slightly more cautious story. Paris FC drew 1-1 with BK Haecken FF in their last European group game, meaning points on the road in Spain would represent a significant boost to their continental ambitions.

The two clubs have met four times in this competition in recent seasons, producing results that have gone in both directions. History suggests this will be a competitive, closely fought match.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

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