LaLiga - Game Week 4 4 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio de La Cartuja

Today's game between Real Betis and Real Madrid will kick-off at 4 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Real Betis vs Real Madrid is available to watch live in the UK on Premier Sports 1, with streaming also available via Premier Sports Player. Watch live on Premier Sports 1 or live stream through Premier Sports Player using the links below.

Real Betis host Real Madrid at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville in what is a LaLiga fixture that pits a Pellegrini side still finding its feet against a Mourinho team that has started the season in ominous form.

Betis arrive at this match having lost their last league outing, a 5-2 defeat to Levante that will have raised questions about their defensive organisation. The Seville club are currently seventh in LaLiga, and Pellegrini will be looking for a response from his squad against the toughest possible opponent.

Real Madrid, by contrast, have been relentless in the opening weeks of the season. Jose Mourinho's side have won three consecutive LaLiga matches, scoring nine goals in the process, and sit second in the table as they apply early pressure at the top.

The visiting squad carries a significant injury list, with several key personnel sidelined, but the depth available to Mourinho still includes world-class talent throughout the XI. Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior are all expected to feature, which presents Betis with a formidable attacking threat to contain.

Mourinho's return to the Spanish capital has not been without controversy. A former club legend publicly criticised the squad's composition following his reappointment, labelling the current group the most unrecognisable iteration of the club he had seen in four decades. The Portuguese manager will be eager to let results do the talking.

Antonio Rudiger, who retired from international football with Germany this week to focus entirely on his club career, is expected to start at the back for Madrid. That decision underlines the level of commitment running through the squad ahead of a demanding domestic campaign.

For those looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time for Real Betis vs Real Madrid.

How to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini is without goalkeeper Diego Conde and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso through injury for Betis. No suspensions are listed. The projected XI sees Alvaro Valles start in goal, with a front line built around Isco, Rodrigo Riquelme, and Troy Parrott.

Real Madrid head into the match with a lengthy injury list. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio, Thiago Pitarch, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Endrick are all sidelined. No suspensions are recorded. Jose Mourinho's projected XI includes Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marc Cucurella, Antonio Rudiger, and Dean Huijsen in defence, and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack.

Form

Real Betis have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring six goals and conceding ten. Their most recent outing was a 5-2 defeat to Levante in LaLiga, a result that followed back-to-back league wins against Valencia and Real Sociedad. Their pre-season form included a 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth.

Real Madrid have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring twelve goals and conceding one. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Malaga in LaLiga, and they also put four past Real Sociedad in a 4-1 victory the week before. Madrid have not lost in any of these five outings and kept clean sheets in three of them.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in April 2026 in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid hold the stronger record, with three wins to Betis's one, and one draw. Madrid's most emphatic result in this run was a 5-1 home win in January 2026.

Standings

In LaLiga, Real Betis currently sit seventh, while Real Madrid are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: