How to watch Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano with a VPN

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Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 14 28 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Estadio de La Cartuja

Real Betis host Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, with the home side sitting fourth and the visitors 16th.

Manuel Pellegrini's team arrive in good heart. They won 2-0 at Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on Tuesday, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Sevilla in El Gran Derbi.

Antony put Betis ahead in that derby before Kike Salas levelled in stoppage time. It was a late blow, but Betis have lost just one of their last five matches in all competitions.

Rayo Vallecano come to Seville in a rougher patch. Benat San Jose's side lost 1-0 to Valencia last weekend, their second straight league defeat without scoring after a 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad.

That run followed a 3-0 home win over Celta Vigo, so Rayo have shown they can deliver a convincing result. They will need to rediscover their attacking touch against a Betis side that has kept two clean sheets in its last five.

Betis and Rayo have shared the spoils in four of their last five league meetings, which makes this a tricky fixture to separate.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

TV channel and live stream options for Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano are listed below. Viewers outside their home region can watch live using ExpressVPN.

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