Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Benito Villamarin

Today's game between Real Betis and Feyenoord will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

TV channel and live stream options for Real Betis vs Feyenoord are listed below. In the UK, the match is available to watch on TNT Sports 6 and HBO Max.





Real Betis host Feyenoord at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville in a Champions League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

Manuel Pellegrini's side come into this game on the back of a bruising 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in LaLiga, a result that will have stung given how well Betis had been performing domestically. They will be eager to respond on their own turf in Europe.

That loss followed a memorable Champions League night at La Cartuja, where Betis came from behind to beat Porto 3-2, with Isco converting a late penalty to seal a victory that ended a long wait for a home win in the competition. Pellegrini's squad has the quality to bounce back.

Feyenoord arrive in strong form. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have won five of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-2 Champions League victory over Como and a 3-4 win away at Telstar in the Eredivisie, where they lead the table with authority.

The Rotterdam club have been scoring freely throughout this run, and Van Bronckhorst will travel to Seville with considerable confidence in his squad's attacking output.

Feyenoord do arrive with a significant injury list, however, which could test the depth of their squad over the course of 90 minutes in a difficult away fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs Feyenoord live.

How to watch Real Betis vs Feyenoord with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini names a projected XI that includes Alvaro Valles in goal, with a back line of Natan, Valentin Gomez, Angel Ortiz, and Marc Bartra. Isco, Antony, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Pablo Fornals, and Facundo Bernal are expected to operate in midfield, with Troy Parrott leading the attack. Junior Firpo and Juan Hernandez are both unavailable through injury.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to deploy Tjark Ernst in goal behind a defence of Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Givairo Read, Jerry St. Juste, and Mika Marmol. Gjivai Zechiel, Oussama Targhalline, and Charles Vanhoutte are projected in midfield, with Luciano Valente, Nacho Ferri, and Anis Hadj Moussa further forward. Feyenoord travel with a lengthy injury list: Jordan Bos, Goncalo Borges, Jakub Moder, Bart Nieuwkoop, Reiss Nelson, Gijs Smal, and Shaqueel van Persie are all ruled out.

Form

Real Betis have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-5 home defeat to Barcelona in LaLiga, though that followed a 3-2 Champions League win over Porto and a 5-2 league victory against Osasuna. Across the five fixtures, Betis scored 12 goals and conceded 11, reflecting a side capable of attacking output but one that has shown defensive vulnerability.

Feyenoord have won all five of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-4 away win at Telstar in the Eredivisie, and they also claimed a 3-2 Champions League victory over Como. Earlier in the run, they put five past FC Utrecht and seven past PEC Zwolle without reply. Across those five games, Van Bronckhorst's side scored 17 goals and conceded six, underscoring the attacking threat they carry into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Europa League Real Betis BET 2 Feyenoord FEY 1 FT 2 Goals Scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The only recorded meeting between these clubs in the available data came in the Europa League in January 2026, when Real Betis won 2-1 at home. That result gives Betis the edge in head-to-head terms based on recent history, though the sample is limited to a single fixture.

Standings

In the Champions League, Real Betis sit 10th while Feyenoord are placed 24th, meaning Betis enter this fixture in a stronger position in the group standings and will be looking to extend that advantage with a home win.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Feyenoord today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: