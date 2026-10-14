Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Benito Villamarin

Today's game between Real Betis and FC Porto will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Real Betis vs FC Porto is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Real Betis host FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Manuel Pellegrini's side arrive into this fixture with momentum. Betis opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 win over Lille and have since posted a 5-2 victory over Osasuna in LaLiga, signalling a squad operating with real attacking intent.

FC Porto come to Seville under Francesco Farioli needing a result. The Portuguese side lost their opening European fixture 2-0 to Manchester City but have since responded well domestically, including a 3-1 win over Benfica in Liga Portugal.

With Betis sitting comfortably in the upper half of the Champions League table and Porto placed deep in the bottom third, the visitors carry considerably more pressure into this fixture. A defeat here would leave Farioli's squad with a serious amount of ground to recover.

The Estadio Benito Villamarín serves as Betis's home for European nights during the 2025-28 renovation period, with the club using the Estadio de La Cartuja for their domestic fixtures.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto live.

How to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini is expected to name a projected XI of Alvaro Valles, Natan, Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, Francisco Garcia, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Isco, Rodrigo Riquelme, Facundo Bernal, Dani Ceballos, and Troy Parrott. Junior Firpo is listed as injured and will not feature, with no suspensions currently affecting the home squad.

Francesco Farioli's Porto are projected to line up with Diogo Costa, Alberto Costa, Nehuen Perez, Jakub Kiwior, Francisco Moura, Alan Varela, Pablo Rosario, Gabriel Veiga, Andre Silva, Pepe, and Borja Sainz. Zaidu Sanusi and William Gomes are both injured, while Jan Bednarek serves a suspension and will play no part for the visitors.

Form

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive matches, drawing one. Their most recent outing produced a 5-2 win over Osasuna in LaLiga, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory at Villarreal during the same run. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna. Betis scored twelve goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, with their Champions League campaign beginning on a positive note following the 3-2 win over Lille.

FC Porto have also won four of their last five competitive matches, with their only defeat the 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League opener. Since then, Porto have won every fixture, including a 3-1 victory over Benfica and a 4-1 win over Casa Pia AC in Liga Portugal. They scored eleven goals and conceded four across the five matches, suggesting a squad that has found its rhythm after that early European setback.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between Real Betis and FC Porto is a 1-1 draw in a club friendly on July 19, 2019, when Porto hosted Betis. No competitive head-to-head fixtures exist between the two clubs, making this Champions League encounter a first of its kind for both sets of supporters.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Real Betis sit 11th while FC Porto are placed 29th. That gap reflects the contrasting pressures each side carries into this fixture, with Porto in particular needing points to stay in contention for the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs FC Porto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: