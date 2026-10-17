LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Estadio de La Cartuja

Today's game between Real Betis and Barcelona will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 17:30.

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Real Betis vs Barcelona is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Real Betis host Barcelona at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville in a LaLiga fixture that pits third against first.

Manuel Pellegrini's side arrive on the back of a memorable European night. Isco converted a late penalty to complete a 3-2 comeback victory over Porto in the Champions League, a result that continued Betis's strong early-season form and gave the Seville crowd plenty to cheer about.

Betis have won four of their last five competitive matches and sit third in the LaLiga table. They will be eager to back up their continental heroics with a positive domestic result against the league leaders.

Barcelona travel south having swept aside Galatasaray 4-1 in Istanbul in the Champions League, maintaining their perfect start to the season. Hansi Flick's side have won all five of their last five matches and top LaLiga, making them the form team in Spain by some distance.

The visitors do carry injury concerns into the weekend. Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong returned to training this week, but both remain listed among the absentees, and Roony Bardghji is also sidelined.

This fixture has produced goals in abundance in recent meetings, and with both sides carrying genuine attacking threat, Saturday's game in Seville promises to be an open contest.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona live.

How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini has Junior Firpo ruled out through injury for Real Betis, with no suspensions affecting his squad. The Betis manager is expected to name a side featuring Alvaro Valles in goal, a back four of Hector Bellerin, Diego Llorente, Francisco Garcia, and Natan, with Rodrigo Riquelme, Pablo Fornals, Isco, and Marc Roca in midfield, and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli alongside Juan Hernandez leading the attack.

Barcelona head to Seville without Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha, all listed as injured, and Hansi Flick has no suspended players to contend with. The projected XI sees Joan Garcia start in goal, with Jules Kounde, Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, and Eric Garcia forming the defence, Rodri and Gavi in the engine room, and Dani Olmo supporting Anthony Gordon, Lamine Yamal, and Gabriel Jesus.

Form

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive matches, drawing one, and head into this fixture in confident shape. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Porto in the Champions League, capping a dramatic comeback in Seville. Earlier in the run, Betis put five past Osasuna in a 5-2 LaLiga win, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna. Across the five matches, Pellegrini's side scored twelve goals and conceded eight.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five competitive matches and have not dropped a point in that stretch. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray in Istanbul, and they also beat Getafe 3-0 in LaLiga during the same period. Earlier results include a 7-2 win over Racing Santander and a 4-2 victory at Levante. Flick's squad scored nineteen goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Barcelona beat Real Betis 3-1 in a LaLiga fixture at the Spotify Camp Nou. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Barcelona have the stronger record, though Betis claimed a 3-5 defeat at home in December 2025 that showed they can trade blows with the Catalan side. The two clubs have also shared the spoils on two occasions in the dataset, including a 2-2 draw at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in December 2024.

Standings

In the LaLiga table, Barcelona sit first and Real Betis are placed third, making this a meeting between two of the division's top sides at this stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: