EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 13 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Select Car Leasing Stadium

Today's game between Reading and Chelsea Academy will kick off at 19:00.

Gemini

Reading vs Chelsea Academy is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. You can live stream the match through the Sky Sports app or website with an active subscription.

Reading host Chelsea Academy at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Southern Group C.

Reading arrive in decent domestic form, having won their most recent League One outing 5-1 against Milton Keynes Dons. That result continued a productive run in the third tier and underlines the confidence within the squad heading into this cup fixture.

The Royals have been solid in League One, collecting results against Notts County and drawing with both Bradford City and Wycombe Wanderers in recent weeks. Their only defeat across the last five came in the Carabao Cup against Brentford.

Chelsea Academy come into this match having won three of their last five outings. Their most recent Premier Reserve League 1 victory came against Fulham Academy, though they did suffer a narrow EFL Trophy defeat to Wycombe Wanderers earlier in the campaign.

With both teams sitting close together in the Southern Group C standings, the points on offer carry genuine weight for their respective progression ambitions in the competition.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Reading vs Chelsea Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Reading have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was an impressive 5-1 victory over Milton Keynes Dons in League One, and they also beat Notts County 2-0 earlier in that run. The Royals drew 1-1 with Bradford City and 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers, with their only loss coming 2-1 against Brentford in the Carabao Cup. Across those five games, Reading scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Chelsea Academy have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 3-1 win over Fulham Academy in the Premier Reserve League 1, and they also beat Arsenal Academy 4-1 and West Ham United Academy 5-4 in the same competition. Their EFL Trophy results have been mixed, drawing 2-2 with Bristol Rovers and losing 2-1 to Wycombe Wanderers. The Academy side scored 15 goals and conceded 12 across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture. Information on previous meetings between Reading and Chelsea Academy will be added if it becomes available.

Standings

Southern Grp. C Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Wycombe Wanderers WYC 3 2 1 0 7 3 +4 7 W W L 2 Reading REA 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 3 D W 3 Chelsea Academy CHE 3 0 2 1 3 4 -1 3 D L W 4 Bristol Rovers BRR 2 0 1 1 3 6 -3 1 L L Qualification to next stage

In Southern Group C, Reading sit second and Chelsea Academy third, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between two sides competing for the same qualification places. A win for either team could shift the group picture considerably.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Reading vs Chelsea Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: