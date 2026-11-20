How to watch Reading vs Bromley with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

League One - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading host Bromley at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in League One, with both sides arriving at this fixture in contrasting but equally troubled form.

Leam Richardson's side sit seventh in the table but have struggled to build momentum, losing their last two league outings and failing to score in either. Their most recent defeat, a 3-1 loss to Stockport County, underlined the defensive fragility that has kept them from pushing into the automatic promotion picture.

Bromley, meanwhile, are rooted to the foot of the table in 24th place and are in the midst of a difficult run. Karl Robinson's side have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding freely and finding goals hard to come by.

Reading will look to use home advantage to return to winning ways, though their recent record at the Select Car Leasing Stadium offers little comfort to supporters expecting a comfortable afternoon.

For Bromley, every point is precious as they look to drag themselves out of relegation trouble. A result here would represent a significant shift in their fortunes.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this League One fixture.

Team news & squads