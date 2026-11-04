Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between RB Leipzig and Manchester City will kick off at 4 Nov 2026, 20:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

Gemini

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with streaming is also available via HBO Max. Details for both services are listed below.

Manchester City travel to the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Wednesday, November 4, looking to bounce back in the UEFA Champions League after a difficult run of Premier League results.

RB Leipzig arrive in good domestic form, having beaten Schalke 2-0 away and then Elversberg convincingly by a score of 2-0 in their most recent Bundesliga outings. Their European campaign has been harder going, with a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid serving as a sharp reminder of the gap at the top of the competition.

For City, the trip to Germany carries added urgency. Enzo Maresca's side were knocked off the top of the Premier League table after a 1-0 defeat to Brighton on Saturday, which was their second straight league loss. A response is needed, and European competition has provided that outlet before this season.

Phil Foden arrives in form that will concern Leipzig's defensive unit. The City midfielder was omitted from England's World Cup squad after a dip in output, but a recent hat-trick in the 5-1 Champions League win over AEK Athens and his first Premier League goal of the campaign against Ipswich suggest he is returning to his best.

Erling Haaland has scored 13 times in 12 outings across all competitions this season, though he drew a blank against Brighton. Maresca has publicly called on the rest of his squad to share the goalscoring burden, a sign that City intend to be more unpredictable in the final third going forward.

Leipzig, managed by Martin Demichelis, will be motivated to improve on their 27th placed standing in the Champions League and will back themselves in front of their own fans. City, though, have the quality to control this game if they play to their highest level.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Martin Demichelis is without several players for the home team. Forzan Assan Ouedraogo, Benno Kaltefleiter, Samba Konate, and Marc Guiu are all listed as injured and will not feature. Leipzig's projected XI includes Maarten Vandevoordt in goal, with a back line of Willi Orban, David Raum, Castello Lukeba, and Ridle Baku. Ezechiel Banzuzi, Neil El Aynaoui, and Christoph Baumgartner are expected to operate in midfield, with Romulo Cruz, Antonio Nusa, and Brajan Gruda further forward.

Enzo Maresca has named his City squad with Antoine Semenyo listed as injured and therefore unavailable. There aren't suspensions. The projected XI sees Gianluigi Donnarumma start in goal, with Nico O'Reilly, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, and Marc Guehi across the back four. Phil Foden, Elliot Anderson, and Ayyoub Bouaddi are expected in midfield, with Rayan Cherki and Iliman Ndiaye supporting Erling Haaland in attack.

Form

RB Leipzig head into this fixture having won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Bundesliga win away at Schalke 04, and they also beat Elversberg 4-0 in the league during this run. Their two defeats came against Real Madrid, 4-1 in the Champions League, and Bayern Munich, 6-1 in the Bundesliga. Across those five matches, Leipzig scored 10 goals and conceded 11.

Manchester City's last five competitive games produced two wins, two defeats, and one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton, which followed a 5-1 Champions League victory over AEK Athens. City also lost 2-1 to Aston Villa in the league during this period. They scored eleven goals and conceded eight across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League group stage on November 28, 2023, when Manchester City won 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Champions League, City have won three and Leipzig one, with one draw. The most emphatic result in that run was City's 7-0 win at the Etihad in March 2023.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, RB Leipzig sit in 27th place while Manchester City are in 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: