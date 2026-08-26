Conference League Qualification - Final 26 Aug 2026 - 12:45 Allianz Stadion

Today's game between Rapid Wien and Heart of Midlothian will kick-off at 26 Aug 2026, 17:45.

Gemini

Hearts TV is streaming this Conference League Qualification second leg live. Supporters can access the match through the official Hearts TV platform.

Rapid Wien host Heart of Midlothian at the Allianz Stadion in Vienna in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League Qualification tie, with a place in the next round on the line.

The first leg at Tynecastle ended 2-2, leaving the aggregate score level and this second leg completely open. Neither side could claim a decisive advantage in Edinburgh, setting up a tense return fixture in the Austrian capital.

Rapid arrive in strong domestic form. Johannes Hoff Thorup's side dismantled Grazer AK 8-0 in the Bundesliga just days before the first leg, and they have won four of their last five matches across all competitions. The Allianz Stadion will be a hostile environment for the visiting side.

Hearts, managed by Wouter Vrancken, have shown they can compete at this level. A 1-1 draw against Benfica in Europa League Qualification earlier this month demonstrated the Scottish side's ability to hold their own against top European opposition, even if a 6-1 defeat in the first leg of that tie showed the margins at this level can shift quickly.

With the tie finely balanced after the first leg draw, Hearts will need to be at their best in Vienna to progress. Vrancken's side head into this match knowing a single goal could change everything.

For details on how to watch Rapid Wien vs Hearts live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Rapid Wien vs Heart of Midlothian with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rapid Wien are managed by Johannes Hoff Thorup for this second leg. No injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Hearts head coach Wouter Vrancken has also not yet confirmed his squad or starting XI. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side. Further team news is expected to be released ahead of the match.

Form

Rapid Wien have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent fixture was the 2-2 first leg draw against Hearts in the Conference League Qualification. Before that, they put eight goals past Grazer AK without reply in the Austrian Bundesliga. Thorup's side also beat Paide Linnameeskond twice in the earlier Conference League rounds, winning 2-0 and 4-1 on aggregate.

Hearts have two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was that 2-2 draw in the first leg. Prior to that, they beat Inverness CT 6-2 in the League Cup and Dundee United 4-0 in the Premiership. The defeat came against Benfica, who beat Hearts 6-1 in the first leg of their Europa League Qualification tie, though Hearts responded with a 1-1 draw in the second.





Head-to-Head Record





Rapid Wien and Hearts have met once in the recorded head-to-head data, with the first leg of this Conference League Qualification tie ending 2-2 at Tynecastle on 20 August 2026. That result leaves the tie level on aggregate ahead of the second leg in Vienna.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rapid Wien vs Heart of Midlothian today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: