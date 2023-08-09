Rangers vs Servette: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League qualifying match between Rangers and Servette, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will be looking to take the first-leg advantage when they host Servette at Ibrox in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Wednesday.

The Gers are here thanks to their second-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership last season, and began their new season with a shock 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

After finishing second in the 2022-23 Swiss Super League, Servette had to overcome Genk over the two legs at the Champions League second qualifying round. The Maroons come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 league draw against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy to extend their unbeaten run to five games this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Servette kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The UEFA Champions League qualifying match between Rangers and Servette is scheduled for August 9, 2023, at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Rangers vs Servette online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Scotland, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Nnamdi Ofoborh and Steven Davis remain the long-term absentees, while Gers boss Michael Beale handed Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Abdallah Sima his club debut last weekend.

Joining from Crystal Palace, goalkeeper Jack Butland also made his competitive club debut in the Kilmarnock loss.

Former Norwich City man Kieran Dowell should continue in midfield, while Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers complete the front three.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Lundstram, Raskin, Dowell; Lammers, Dessers, Sima.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, McPake, Cantwell, Hagi, Dowell, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Danilo, Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Servette team news

The Swiss side has a rather long injury list which is made up of the likes of Theo Magnin, Miroslav Stevanovic, Alexis Antunes, Keigo Tsunemoto, Alexnder Lyng and Jeremy Frick.

Other than that, Servette boss Rene Weiler will also not be able to avail the services of Enzo Crivelli after the attacker was sent off in the second leg meeting against Genk. Chris Bedia is expected to come in as the replacement alongside Jeremy Guillemenot in attack.

Servette possible XI: Mall; Vouilloz, Rouiller, Severin, Baron; Touati, Ondoua, Douline, Kutesa; Guillemenot, Bedia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mall, Besson Defenders: Vouilloz, Onguene, Severin, Rouiller, Baron, Souare, Henchoz, Mazikou, Diallo, Kaloga Midfielders: Douline, Ondoua, Diba, Cognat, Kutesa, Pflucke, Fofana, Touati, Ouattara, Rodelin Forwards: Bedia, Guillemenot, Oberlin, Patricio

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between Rangers and Servette across all competitions.

Useful links