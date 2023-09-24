How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and Motherwell, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers are set to lock horns with Motherwell in their next game in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers are coming into this on the back of a 1-0 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League group stage. The Scottish giants are currently fourth in the table with nine points from five games. They have conceded the fewest goals in the league so far with just two.

Motherwell have started the season very well. They are fourth in the table and only lost their first game of the season against St. Mirren in the previous gameweek. They have won three games and picked up 10 points from five games but have found the back of the net just six times so far.

Rangers vs Motherwell kick-off time

Date: September 24th, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST Venue: Ibrox Stadium

How to watch Rangers vs Motherwell online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the UK via Rangers TV.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers will be without their striker Danilo, who underwent surgery for a fractured cheekbone while midfielder Todd Cantwell is also expected to be sidelined due to injury

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz; Raskin, Lundstram, Matondo, Roofe, Lawrence; Sima

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Motherwell team news

Motherwell have a few injury concerns in the attacking department. Mika Biereth, Jonathan Obika, Conor Wilkinson are out with an injury but the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Motherwell predicted XI: Kelly; Casey, Blaney, Mugabi; O'Donnell, Miller, Paton, Spencer; Bair, Slattery, Spittal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelly, Oxborough, Connelly Defenders: Mugaby, Casey, Blaney, McGinley, Souare, Gent, Wilson, O'Donnell, McGinn, Spencer Midfielders: Zdravkovski, Butcher, Slattery, Paton, Miller Forwards: Spittal, Bair, Shaw

Head-to-Head Record

Rangers have won each of their last two games against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

Date Match Competition March 18, 2023 Motherwell 2-4 Rangers Scottish Premiership December 29, 2022 Rangers 3-0 Motherwell Scottish Premiership

