How to watch Rangers vs Aberdeen with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premiership - Game Week 12 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Ibrox Stadium

Rangers host Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow in a Premiership fixture that brings two sides together who met in the League Cup only weeks ago.

Derek McInnes' team arrive in good shape. They have won four and drawn one of their last five games in all competitions, and they kept three clean sheets in that run.

The most recent result was a 2-1 win at Motherwell, and before that came a 2-0 victory at St. Mirren. Rangers also beat Aberdeen 1-0 in the League Cup on October 31.

Mario Frick's side travel to Glasgow in a far rockier spell. Aberdeen have lost four of their last five matches, conceding 11 goals along the way.

There was some relief on their latest outing, a 4-2 win at Kilmarnock. That result ended a run of four straight defeats that included a 4-0 loss at Hibernian.

Aberdeen will need to find their best form quickly against a Rangers side who have won all five of the pair's recent meetings. Here is what you need to know about how to follow the game.

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