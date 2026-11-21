How to watch Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 13 22 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Estadio El Sardinero

Racing Santander take on Real Sociedad at Estadio El Sardinero in a LaLiga fixture that pits two sides with contrasting ambitions against each other. Jose Lopez's newly promoted side are looking to cement their place in the top half, while Pellegrino Matarazzo's visitors arrive with European commitments adding weight to every league point.

Racing sit 10th in LaLiga, having shown they are more than capable of competing at this level. A 1-2 win at Malaga in their most recent outing demonstrated their ability to grind out results on the road, and they have already beaten Espanyol this season.

Real Sociedad come in fifth place and in solid form. They have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, with their most recent result a 1-0 league victory over Rayo Vallecano. A Europa League campaign running alongside their domestic schedule means squad depth will be tested in the weeks ahead.

The visitors carry injury concerns into this fixture, with Ander Barrenetxea, Alvaro Odriozola, and Mamadou Sarr all sidelined. Takefusa Kubo and Carlos Soler are expected to feature in what looks a strong projected XI for Matarazzo.

For Racing, Andres Martin is listed as unavailable, though Lopez has enough options across his squad to field a competitive lineup at El Sardinero.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad live.

ExpressVPN is listed as the broadcast option for this fixture. Fans looking to access coverage from outside their home region can use ExpressVPN to connect to a supported stream.

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