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Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Racing Santander vs Real Madrid with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 11 1 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Estadio El Sardinero

Real Madrid travel to Estadio El Sardinero to face Racing Santander in a LaLiga fixture that arrives at a pivotal moment for Jose Mourinho's side.

Los Blancos head into Sunday's match on the back of a statement 2-1 victory at Camp Nou, a result that slashed Barcelona's lead at the top of the table to just three points. Mourinho's men are now in pursuit, and anything less than three points against a mid-table Racing side would feel like a missed opportunity.

Racing sit 13th in LaLiga and have been inconsistent at home, though they arrive into this fixture with back-to-back wins across cup and league. Jose Lopez's side will not be short of motivation against the reigning champions.

For Real Madrid, the challenge is maintaining momentum without several key players. Vinicius Junior serves a suspension, while the injury list continues to thin out the squad. Kylian Mbappe, who scored twice in the Clasico, will be expected to carry the attacking burden once again.

Off the pitch, Mbappe has been at the centre of a controversy involving comments about Mao Zedong that triggered significant backlash in China, leading to sponsor terminations and a broadcasting suspension by China Media Group. Real Madrid have since issued a formal apology, and the club will be eager to shift focus back to matters on the pitch.

With the title race tightening and Real Madrid needing to stay in touch with Barcelona, this is a fixture Mourinho's squad must win. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Team news & squads