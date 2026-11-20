How to watch Quevilly vs Valenciennes with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 08:45

Quevilly host Valenciennes in a Ligue 3 fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the season moves into its latter stages.

Quevilly arrive in decent form, having won three of their last four matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Dunkerque in the Coupe de France, and they have been difficult to break down at home this term.

The hosts currently sit 10th in the Ligue 3 standings, placing them comfortably in mid-table but within reach of the top half if results continue to go their way.

Valenciennes, by contrast, are in a tighter spot. Sitting 15th, they need points to pull clear of the lower reaches of the division. Their form has been inconsistent — a win over Neuvillette Jamin in the Coupe de France last time out offers some confidence, but they have won just once in their last five Ligue 3 matches.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of interest. These two sides met earlier this year in April, with Quevilly winning 3-2 in a match that showed neither team is short of attacking intent.