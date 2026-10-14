Championship - Game Week 10 14 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Loftus Road

Today's game between Queens Park Rangers and Derby County will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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The match is available to watch live on Sky Sports+. You can sign up and stream the game using the link below.





Queens Park Rangers host Derby County at Loftus Road in the Championship, with both clubs in very different circumstances heading into this fixture.

Julien Stephan's QPR side sit eighth in the table, a position that places them on the fringes of the playoff conversation without yet making a convincing push toward it. A win here would sharpen that picture.

Derby County arrive in far more precarious territory. John Eustace's side are 23rd in the Championship, deep in the relegation zone, and in desperate need of points to arrest their slide.

QPR's recent form has been defined by draws. Stephan's side have not lost in their last four Championship matches but have also struggled to convert that solidity into victories.

Derby come in having lost three of their last five matches, including defeats to Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion. They drew with Wrexham most recently, but the underlying numbers offer little comfort for a side fighting to stay in the division.

With the gap between these two sides telling its own story, QPR will look to press their home advantage. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Julien Stephan has not confirmed his QPR starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

John Eustace's Derby County squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage, with no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed. Team news will be added as it emerges.

Form

QPR have recorded one draw, three draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches, though the correct record reads one loss and four draws. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against West Ham United, and they also drew 2-2 with Preston North End and 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion. QPR have not won any of their last four league games, though they have kept themselves competitive. They scored four goals and conceded three across those five matches, reflecting a side that is difficult to beat but short on cutting edge.

Derby County's last five Championship matches produced one draw and three defeats, with their most recent result a 1-1 draw with Wrexham. They lost 1-2 to Birmingham City and 0-1 to West Bromwich Albion in that run, and were beaten 3-0 by West Ham United. Derby scored three goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, a return that underlines the scale of their current difficulties.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Derby County won 3-2 at Loftus Road in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Derby hold the stronger record with three wins to QPR's two. The sides have shared 10 goals across those five meetings.

Standings

QPR's eighth-place standing puts them within reach of the playoff positions without yet securing a firm foothold in that group, while Derby's 23rd-place position leaves them in the relegation zone and in urgent need of a result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: