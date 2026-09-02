Championship - Game Week 4 2 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Loftus Road

Today's game between Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City will kick-off at 2 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

QPR vs Cardiff City is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream option for this Championship fixture is listed below.

Queens Park Rangers host Cardiff City at Loftus Road in the EFL Championship, with both clubs looking to make their mark on an early-season table that is still very much taking shape.

Julien Stephan's QPR come into this fixture sitting fourth in the Championship, having put together a promising start to the campaign. Three wins from their opening league matches have given the west London side genuine momentum heading into Wednesday night.

The R's most recent outing saw them travel to Blackburn Rovers and come away with a 2-1 win, continuing a run that has made Loftus Road a difficult place to visit this term.

Cardiff, by contrast, arrive under Brian Barry-Murphy in a more uncertain position. The Welsh club sit 18th in the standings, and their form across all competitions has been inconsistent, with two draws in their last two Championship outings failing to build any real rhythm.

The Bluebirds drew 2-2 with Sheffield United on their last Championship outing, a result that extended a run without a league win that will concern Barry-Murphy as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast.

This is a fixture with a familiar edge to it — two clubs who know each other well from years of second-tier competition, meeting at a ground where QPR will fancy their chances of extending their strong start.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch QPR vs Cardiff City, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Julien Stephan has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for QPR at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cardiff City head coach Brian Barry-Murphy is similarly yet to confirm his squad plans, with no injury or suspension news available for the Bluebirds. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

QPR head into this fixture in solid Championship form, recording two wins and a draw from their three league matches so far this season. Their last five matches across all competitions show three wins, one draw, and one loss. That defeat came in the Carabao Cup against Millwall, while their most recent outing produced a 2-1 victory at Blackburn Rovers. They also beat Portsmouth 3-1 earlier in August, and drew 0-0 with Bolton Wanderers in between. Across those five matches, QPR have scored seven goals and conceded five.

Cardiff's last five matches tell a more mixed story: one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their only victory came in the Carabao Cup against Swindon Town, winning 3-2. In the Championship, they have drawn all three of their matches, including a 2-2 result at Sheffield United most recently and a 2-2 draw at Derby County before that. They also drew 1-1 with Wrexham. The Bluebirds scored nine goals across those five games but conceded eight, giving them a leaky defensive record heading into this trip to west London.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 at Loftus Road in April 2025, a Championship fixture that produced few clear-cut chances. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, QPR hold the better record, winning three times to Cardiff's zero, with two matches ending level. QPR have won two of the three fixtures played at Loftus Road in that period, while Cardiff's sole home victory in this run came in November 2024, when the Bluebirds beat QPR 2-0 at Cardiff City Stadium.

Standings

In the Championship table, QPR currently sit fourth while Cardiff City are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: