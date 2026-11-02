How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 14 3 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Loftus Road

Queens Park Rangers host Burnley at Loftus Road in the Championship, with both sides looking to turn around difficult recent runs.

QPR sit ninth in the table under Julien Stephan, but their form has been inconsistent. A stunning 5-0 win over Swansea City last month offered a glimpse of their attacking potential, yet a 4-1 home defeat to Southampton last time out will have dampened the mood at Loftus Road.

Burnley arrive in London in a precarious position. The Clarets are rooted to the foot of the Championship in 22nd place, having won just one of their 12 league games since dropping out of the Premier League.

Fabio Celestini is the man tasked with reversing that slide. The Swiss coach, who previously led Basel from the bottom of the table to a league and cup double within 18 months, was appointed head coach just days ago. His first match in charge ended in a 0-0 draw at home to Portsmouth.

Celestini has spoken openly about understanding the challenge ahead. He has pointed to the quality he sees in Burnley's squad and called on the team to play with belief from the first whistle, a message that will resonate with a fanbase starved of wins.

For QPR, three points would push them closer to the top half and ease pressure on Stephan after back-to-back defeats. For Burnley, anything other than a loss could prove a platform to build on under their new manager.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch QPR vs Burnley.

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