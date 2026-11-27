How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the race is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the race is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the race!

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International Broadcasters

Race Preview

While Kimi Antonelli heads into the penultimate Grand Prix of the season as the sport's youngest-ever World Drivers' Champion, there is still much to be decided in the remaining two races of this year's Formula One campaign.

While 20-year-old Antonelli, the first Italian to win the drivers' championship since Alberto Ascari in 1953, has an unassailable lead at the top of the standings, the battle to finish second and third on the end-of-season podium is going down to the wire.

After his win in Las Vegas last weekend, four-time World Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen sits second in the standings with a 37-point advantage over third-place Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman needs to record 12 points or more in Qatar in order to secure second spot overall ahead of the final race of the season.

Seven-time World Drivers' Champion Hamilton holds a slender advantage over a group of drivers who are battling it out for a place on the podium. The Ferrari driver holds a three-point lead over his fellow Brits George Russell and Lando Norris, with Monaco's Charles Leclerc trailing Hamilton by 17 points.

The three British drivers could all finish the season in either second or third, with Leclerc having a slim chance of securing the final spot on the end-of-season podium.

Antonelli and Russell's Mercedes team has already secured a ninth World Constructors' Championship, while Ferrari – represented by Hamilton and Leclerc – guaranteed second spot in the constructors' standings in Las Vegas last weekend.

The fight for third place in the constructors' championship looks set to run all the way to the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen and Isack Hadjar's Red Bull lead Norris and Oscar Piastri's McLaren by just nine points.