Today's game between Preston and Southampton will kick-off at 2 May 2026, 12:30.

The TV channel and live stream options for Preston vs Southampton are listed below. In the United Kingdom, the match is available on Sky Sports+, which is part of the Sky Sports subscription package.

If you are travelling outside the UK and want to watch the game on your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can help you bypass geographic restrictions. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in the UK and access Sky Sports+ as normal. Make sure to connect before the stream begins.

Preston host Southampton at Deepdale in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for the visitors. With the season entering its final stretch, Southampton arrive in Lancashire with promotion firmly in their sights.

Southampton sit fifth in the Championship table, level on points with the clubs above them in the playoff places. Tonda Eckert's side have been one of the division's most consistent performers this season, and their position in the top six reflects a campaign built on resilience and attacking intent.

The Saints come into this game off the back of a dramatic week. They pushed Manchester City all the way in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley before falling to a 2-1 defeat, and they drew 2-2 with Ipswich in their most recent Championship outing. The appetite for a strong finish to the league season will be sharp.

Preston, sitting 12th, have their own reasons to finish strongly. They head into this fixture having won their last Championship match, beating Sheffield United 3-2 on the road, though back-to-back defeats to Birmingham and West Brom before that showed the inconsistency that has kept them in mid-table.

Daniel Peretz has been central to Southampton's run of form. The Bayern Munich loanee has drawn widespread praise for his performances between the posts, and his presence gives the Saints a platform to build from in matches like this one.

For Preston, a home fixture against a side chasing promotion offers a chance to play the role of spoiler. Deepdale has been a difficult venue for visiting teams this season, and the Lilywhites will look to make that count.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Preston vs Southampton, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Preston vs Southampton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Preston have no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Southampton also have no confirmed absences listed ahead of the trip to Deepdale. Tonda Eckert's squad negotiated a busy schedule that included the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City last weekend, so fitness will be monitored in the build-up. Further updates will follow as they become available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Preston have picked up two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Championship matches, scoring seven goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 win away at Sheffield United, a result that snapped a run of back-to-back losses. Those defeats came against Birmingham, where they lost 2-1, and West Brom, where they were beaten 2-0. Preston drew 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers earlier in the run, showing a side capable of both sharp attacking play and defensive vulnerability.

Southampton have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches, with nine goals scored and seven conceded. Their most recent Championship game ended 2-2 against Ipswich, and they also drew 2-2 with Bristol City. The Saints beat Swansea 2-1 and Blackburn 3-0 in their two victories during this run. The sole defeat came against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final, a 2-1 loss at Wembley. Southampton have scored in every game during this period.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Southampton hosted Preston at St Mary's in the Championship and won 2-0. Before that, Southampton beat Preston 3-0 at home in April 2024. The previous encounter at Deepdale, in October 2023, ended 2-2. Across the last three competitive Championship meetings, Southampton have the stronger record, with two wins and one draw.

Standings

In the Championship table, Preston are currently 12th while Southampton sit fifth, placing the Saints inside the playoff positions with matches running out in the regular season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Preston vs Southampton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: