How to watch Preston North End vs Sheffield United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 14 3 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Deepdale

Sheffield United travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End in the EFL Championship, with Chris Wilder's side arriving in Lancashire off the back of a confidence-boosting win.

The Blades beat Wrexham 1-0 at Bramall Lane in their most recent outing, with Ben Brereton Diaz's close-range finish securing a fifth league win of the season. That result lifted United to 10th in the Championship table, just a point outside the play-off places.

Preston arrive at this fixture in a far more troubled state. Graham Alexander's side have lost four of their last five Championship games and sit bottom of the table, making this a match they desperately need to turn around.

The hosts were beaten 4-1 by Wrexham earlier in the season and have conceded heavily in recent weeks, shipping goals at an alarming rate across their losing run. A home crowd at Deepdale will be hoping for a reaction.

Wilder's men, by contrast, are building momentum. Three games unbeaten and climbing the table, United will see this as a chance to push into the top six and apply genuine pressure on the play-off spots.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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