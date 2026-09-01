Championship - Game Week 4 1 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Deepdale

Today's game between Preston North End and Bristol City will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Preston North End vs Bristol City is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Preston North End host Bristol City at Deepdale in a Championship fixture that finds the home side in desperate need of a result. Paul Heckingbottom's team sit 23rd in the table and have struggled badly in the early weeks of the season.

Preston have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. A 4-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Everton was followed by a 1-0 Championship loss to Charlton Athletic, and the pressure on Heckingbottom is building with each passing week.

Bristol City arrive in Lancashire in a far more settled position. Michael Skubala's side sit 12th in the Championship standings and picked up a 2-1 win at Portsmouth last time out in the league.

The Robins have not been entirely consistent, losing to Millwall and dropping points in a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City earlier in the campaign. But compared to their hosts, Bristol City look the more stable outfit right now.

Deepdale will be a tense environment. Preston's supporters know their side needs a performance, and a home fixture against a mid-table Championship team represents exactly the kind of game they must take points from.

For everything you need to know about where to watch this Championship clash live, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Preston North End vs Bristol City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Paul Heckingbottom has not confirmed a probable lineup for Preston ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Michael Skubala is similarly without a confirmed squad list for Bristol City, with no injury or suspension news provided at this stage. Further team news is expected to be released ahead of the match.

Form

Preston have recorded a 1W-3L record in their last four Championship matches, with their sole win coming in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town. Their most recent league outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic on August 29, and they were beaten 1-3 by Wolverhampton Wanderers the week before. A 2-1 home loss to Bolton Wanderers on August 15 completed a run of three straight Championship defeats. Preston have scored just three goals and conceded eight across their last four competitive matches.

Bristol City have gone 1W-2D-2L across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Championship win at Portsmouth on August 29. They drew 2-2 with Birmingham City on August 22 and were beaten 2-0 by Millwall on August 15. The Robins have scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches, with back-to-back away draws in their two most recent Championship fixtures before the Portsmouth win.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on January 4, 2026, when Bristol City beat Preston North End 2-0 at Ashton Gate in the Championship. Before that, the two clubs drew 0-0 at Deepdale in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Bristol City have won two, Preston have won two, and one match ended in a draw, with the sides sharing 11 goals across those five fixtures.

Standings

In the Championship table, Preston North End sit 23rd while Bristol City are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Preston North End vs Bristol City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: