UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Portugal and Wales will kick off at 24 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Portugal vs Wales is available to watch live in the UK on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The match is also being broadcast on S4C and S4C Online, as well as BBC One Wales and the BBC Sport website.

Portugal host Wales at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon in UEFA Nations League A Group 4, with both sides looking to climb the standings in what shapes up as a telling early fixture in the group.

Portugal arrive under new management. Jorge Jesus has taken charge of the national team and wasted no time in making his authority felt, publicly warning that even captain Cristiano Ronaldo will not be immune from being dropped if his performances demand it. The reigning Nations League champions are building toward retaining their title, but Jesus has made clear the squad must earn their places.

Wales come into this fixture having endured a difficult summer. Craig Bellamy's side missed out on the 2026 World Cup after falling to Bosnia and Herzegovina in qualifying, and their recent friendlies have offered little encouragement. A 2-1 defeat to Romania in June was the last time they took the field.

Portugal's World Cup campaign ended in the quarter-finals, where they were beaten 1-0 by Spain. That exit will have stung, but the Nations League offers an immediate chance to reassert themselves on the international stage.

In the Group 4 table, Portugal sit third and Wales fourth, meaning both teams are already looking up at the sides above them. Points here carry real weight.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal vs Wales live.

How to watch Portugal vs Wales with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jorge Jesus is expected to name a strong Portugal side, with a projected XI of Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Renato Veiga, Rúben Dias, Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Vitinha, João Neves, and Cristiano Ronaldo. There are no reported injuries or suspensions in the Portugal camp ahead of this fixture.

Craig Bellamy is set to select Danny Ward, Jay Dasilva, Neco Williams, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben Cabango, Jordan James, Daniel James, David Brooks, Ethan Ampadu, Sorba Thomas, and Brennan Johnson as his projected starting eleven. Wales also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Portugal head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding two. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Spain at the World Cup. Prior to that, they had beaten Croatia 2-1 in the round of 16 and thrashed Uzbekistan 5-0 in the group stage, showing their attacking quality across the tournament.

Wales have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five games, with 11 goals scored and eight conceded. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Romania in a June friendly. Earlier in that run, they beat North Macedonia 7-1 in World Cup qualifying before their campaign was ended by Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Head-to-Head Record

Portugal hold a clear advantage in the head-to-head record between these two sides. The most recent meeting came at UEFA Euro 2016, when Portugal won 2-0 on their way to lifting the tournament. Across the two fixtures on record, Portugal have won both, scoring five goals and conceding none. Wales have yet to take a result against Portugal in any of the documented encounters between the nations.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Denmark DEN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Norway NOR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Portugal POR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Wales WAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Portugal sit third in UEFA Nations League A Group 4 and Wales are fourth, meaning both teams are in the bottom half of the group and need a positive result to put pressure on the sides above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Wales today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: