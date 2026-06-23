Today's game between Portugal and Uzbekistan will kick-off at 23 Jun 2026, 18:00.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan will be shown live on ITV1 in the UK, with coverage also available on STV in Scotland. Both ITV1 and STV are free-to-air channels. If you prefer to stream the match online, ITVX and STV Player offer free live streams. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portugal face Uzbekistan in Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium, with Roberto Martinez's side desperate to bounce back after a frustrating opening to their campaign.

Portugal drew 1-1 with DR Congo in their tournament opener, a result that sparked immediate debate about Cristiano Ronaldo's role and form. The 41-year-old captain was largely subdued in that match, and the scrutiny around him has only intensified since. His team-mates have rallied publicly behind him, with Ruben Dias and Diogo Dalot among those insisting the squad remains united and unaffected by outside noise.

The question of how Martinez manages Ronaldo has become one of the defining narratives of Portugal's World Cup. Alan Shearer has suggested the coach may not even be in a position to substitute his captain, such is Ronaldo's influence within the group. Francisco Conceicao, meanwhile, pushed back against the notion that players feel compelled to involve the veteran striker, insisting he is simply one part of a collective effort.

Uzbekistan arrive in difficult form. Fabio Cannavaro's side lost their opening Group K fixture 3-1 to Colombia and have now lost three of their last five matches. The White Wolves are making history as the first Central Asian nation to compete at a World Cup, but they face a Portugal side that will be determined to secure three points and restore momentum.

With both teams needing a result to keep their knockout-stage ambitions alive, this Group K fixture carries real weight. Portugal sit third in the group standings, with Uzbekistan fourth.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan live.

How to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto Martinez is expected to name an unchanged back line from the DR Congo draw, with Diogo Costa in goal and a defence featuring Renato Veiga, Tomas Araujo, and Joao Cancelo, with Nuno Mendes at left back. Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Bruno Fernandes are projected to form the midfield, supporting a front three of Pedro Neto, Bernardo Silva, and Cristiano Ronaldo. No injuries or suspensions have been reported in the Portugal squad ahead of this fixture.

Fabio Cannavaro names a projected XI led by Utkir Yusupov in goal, with Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Rustamjon Ashurmatov in defence alongside Oston Urunov. Behruzjon Karimov, Sherzod Nasrulloev, and Otabek Shukurov are set to operate in midfield, with Abbosbek Fayzullayev providing creativity behind Akmal Mozgovoy and Eldor Shomurodov. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for Uzbekistan, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal head into this match with a record of three wins and two draws from their last five games. Their most recent outing was the 1-1 draw with DR Congo at the World Cup on June 17. Prior to that, they beat Nigeria 2-1 and Chile 2-1 in back-to-back friendlies in June, and earlier in the year they defeated the USA 2-0 before drawing 0-0 with Mexico. Across those five matches, Portugal scored six goals and conceded three.

Uzbekistan have won two and lost three of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Colombia in their World Cup opener on June 18. They also lost 1-2 to the Netherlands and 0-2 to Canada in pre-tournament friendlies. Their two wins came earlier in the year, a 0-0 victory over Venezuela and a 3-1 win against Gabon. Uzbekistan have scored six goals and conceded seven across that five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record

POR Last match UZB 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Portugal 5 - 2 Uzbekistan 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





Portugal and Uzbekistan have met only once in recorded head-to-head history. That match took place on September 18, 2012, in a friendly played in Portugal, which the home side won 5-2. There is no further head-to-head data available beyond that single meeting.

Standings

In Group K, Portugal currently sit in third place while Uzbekistan are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: