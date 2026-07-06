World Cup - Final Stage Dallas Stadium

Today's game between Portugal and Spain will kick-off at 6 Jul 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Portugal vs Spain is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on BBC One, with a live stream also available via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Portugal and Spain meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake for these Iberian neighbours.

Portugal reached this stage the hard way. Roberto Martinez's side edged past Croatia 2-1 in Toronto, with a 94th-minute winner from Goncalo Ramos settling a match that descended into VAR chaos, four disallowed goals, and fierce controversy. Before that, draws against DR Congo and Colombia showed a team capable of frustrating opponents but not always convincing.

Spain, by contrast, have looked like the tournament's most complete side. Luis de la Fuente's men brushed aside Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring twice to underline his status as one of the competition's most reliable performers. They are yet to concede a goal at this World Cup.

The Ronaldo question looms over Portugal's preparations. The Al-Nassr forward converted a penalty against Croatia and was influential in the 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, giving Martinez reason to start him here. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon has publicly acknowledged Ronaldo's threat, warning his teammates that the veteran's instincts in front of goal remain as sharp as ever despite his age.

Lamine Yamal has been carefully managed through the group stage and Round of 32, but the Barcelona teenager has grown into the tournament and started the full 85 minutes against Austria. His 'EGO' headband became one of the talking points of this World Cup, but it is his football that concerns Portugal most.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Portugal vs Spain, including kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream details.

How to watch Portugal vs Spain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto Martinez names a projected XI of Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao; Cristiano Ronaldo. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the current squad data for Portugal.

Luis de la Fuente's projected XI for Spain reads: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Alejandro Baena; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed for Spain at this stage, though further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal head into this match with a record of three wins and two draws from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Croatia in the Round of 32, secured through a late winner. They also beat Uzbekistan 5-0 in the group stage, though draws against DR Congo (1-1) and Colombia (0-0) reflect a side that has not always been free-flowing. Across those five matches, Portugal scored ten goals and conceded three.

Spain's last five results read four wins and one draw. They beat Austria 3-0 in their most recent match and earlier defeated Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0 in the group stage. A goalless draw with Cabo Verde was the only blemish. Spain have scored eight goals across those five games and conceded none, keeping clean sheets in four of the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2, a UEFA Nations League A draw played on June 8, 2025. Prior to that, Spain won 1-0 in Lisbon in September 2022, with the sides drawing 1-1 in Seville in June of that year. Across the last five meetings, each side has one win, with three draws completing the record.

Standings

Spain finished top of Group H, while Portugal advanced as runners-up from Group K to reach the Round of 16.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: