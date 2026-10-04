UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Estadio do Dragao

Today's game between Portugal and Norway will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Portugal vs Norway is available to watch live via Amazon Prime PPV. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.





Portugal host Norway at Estadio do Dragao in Porto in a UEFA Nations League A Group 4 fixture that carries real weight at the top of the standings.

Jorge Jesus's side arrive into this match with momentum firmly on their side. Three consecutive wins in the Nations League have established Portugal as the group's dominant force, and the manner of their most recent victory — a 4-2 win in Copenhagen — underlined just how clinical this side can be.

That win in Denmark came against the backdrop of significant off-field turbulence. Cristiano Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal camp in a dispute over selection, yet his teammates responded with a commanding performance. Goncalo Ramos scored and made clear the squad was not distracted, while Rafael Leao stepped up to wear the iconic number seven shirt — a moment he described as something special.

Norway arrive at this fixture having suffered back-to-back defeats in the group phase. Staale Solbakken's side lost 2-1 to Portugal on Matchday 2 and then fell 2-1 to Wales on Matchday 3, leaving them third in the group and in need of a result to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

Erling Haaland leads Norway's attack and has found the net in each of their last eight matches, making him the obvious danger man for the hosts to contain. Martin Odegaard's fitness remains a concern after he was left limping following a challenge in the defeat to Portugal in the earlier group fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal vs Norway live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Portugal vs Norway with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jorge Jesus takes charge of Portugal with no confirmed injury or suspension information currently available ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Staale Solbakken names his Norway squad with no suspensions confirmed, though Odegaard's fitness will be monitored after he was left limping during Norway's earlier defeat to Portugal. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Portugal arrive in outstanding form, winning four of their last five matches and losing only once — a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup. Their three most recent outings have all been victories, including a 2-1 win over Norway and a 4-2 win away to Denmark in the Nations League. Across those five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded just four, reflecting a side that combines attacking quality with defensive solidity.

Norway's recent run is less convincing. Solbakken's side have won two and lost three of their last five, with their most recent outing a 2-1 defeat to Wales on Matchday 3. They did open the Nations League group phase with a 3-2 win over Denmark, and they beat Brazil 2-1 in the World Cup, but consecutive losses in the current group have left them under pressure. They have scored eight goals across their last five matches while conceding nine, and they have not kept a clean sheet in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the UEFA Nations League A on September 27, 2026, when Portugal won 2-1 at home. Across the last five recorded fixtures between the two nations, Portugal hold a clear advantage with four wins to Norway's one. Portugal have scored seven goals across those five meetings, with Norway scoring two.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Portugal POR 3 3 0 0 7 3 +4 9 W W W 2 Denmark DEN 3 1 0 2 6 7 -1 3 L W L 3 Norway NOR 3 1 0 2 5 6 -1 3 L L W 4 Wales WAL 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3 W L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Portugal lead Group 4 of UEFA Nations League A, while Norway sit third — meaning the visitors need a result in Porto to keep pace and remain in contention for a quarter-final place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: